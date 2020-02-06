Lake City Basketball is gearing up for the spring season with I.D. Camps for its club program March 9-12 at Penticton Secondary.
Club programs offer a competitive atmosphere for players at the U13-U17 levels (Grades 6-11). Teams practice twice a week and participate in four tournaments, including hosting a tournaments in the third (girls) and fourth (boys) weekends in April to kick off the tournament season. Teams travel to tourneys in Kelowna, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland during May and June.
Joining Lake City as head coach of the U17 boys' team is long-time Penticton coach, Dave Nackoney, who was both a Hall-of-Fame player at the University of Brandon and B.C. Basketball Coach of the Year (2001).
"Dave's own children's passions were swimming and hockey, so his focus has been there for a few years. To have him back on the basketball court leading our U17 boys' program is a huge coup for our program and a tremendous opportunity for boys at this age group to learn from one of the best basketball minds in the province," said Lake City director, Dustin Hyde.
The other new face joining the Lake City coaching team is former South East Missouri State player, Richard Lyte, who will join the U15 boys' program. Originally from the Toronto area, Lyte recently moved to Penticton and is excited for the opportunity to get involved with young players in the Lake City program.
Hyde and co-director, Chris Terris, will head the U15 boys' team and Russ Reid the U13 boys' group. On the girls' side, Darcy Mullin, Brad Burns and Jenel Young will guide the U17 girls' team and Vic Loewen and Carly Lewis the U15 girls' team.
A group of other coaches, including Colin Cook, Andrew Knudsen, Luke Shawyer, and Ryan Sutcliffe have agreed to support the head coaches as practice coaches as well.
Lake City youth development co-ordinator, Spencer McKay, will work with all Lake City teams attending practices and coordinating skill and systems development with each group.
McKay will also run the fourth instalment of the Lake City Spring Development League for Grade 2-8 players beginning after spring break.
"To have someone like Spencer, who had a 16-year career as a professional player and coached at the university level, is an invaluable resource. There aren't many programs, especially in small towns, who have someone with such valuable insight to pass along to young athletes."
UBC Men's Head Coach, Kevin Hanson, also plans to return in April to work with Lake City club athletes in a number of clinics. Hanson, who is in his 20th year at the helm of the UBC program, recently passed former University of Alberta coach, Don Horwood, as the winningest coach in Canada West history.
The Spring D-League sessions are filling quickly with many sessions already more than half full. Sessions are limited to 48 participants with groups running at the Grade 3-5 and 6-8 levels. Players are divided into three divisions - Rookie, Pro and All-Star - based on their experience and
For those families with youth athletes looking for spring break basketball programming, Lake City is once again organizing basketball camps during the first week of spring break (March 16-19) for youth in Grade 2-7. Registration is open with limited spots remaining so those interested are encourage to visit the website to secure a spot.
Lake City Basketball is also looking for people or businesses able to sponsor athletes in financial need and would like to thank JumpStart, BP Lumber, Greyback Construction, Enamel Dental Care, IGA Penticton, and Graham Tournaments for their continued support through the years. It's through such organisations that many athletes have had the opportunity to participate.
For more information and to register for the Lake City programs or to sponsor athletes in need, visit https://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.
