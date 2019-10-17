The Osoyoos Coyotes will try again for their first win of the season while the Summerland Steam embark on a challenging road trip in KIJHL action this weekend.
Osoyoos, losers of 10 straight games to open the season, take on the Kelowna Chiefs Friday at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena, and return home to play the Spokane Braves Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Kelowna, coached by former longtime Coyotes coach Ken Law, is off to another terrific start at 7-1-0. The Chiefs are three points behind North Okanagan Knights for first place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, but Kelowna has four games in hand.
Spokane is 6-6-1 and tied with Nelson for second place in the Neil Murdoch Division.
Summerland (6-5-0) has a tough three-game trip to Fernie Friday at 6:30 p.m., Kimberley on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Creston Valley on Sunday at 6 p.m. The three Eddie Mountain Division teams are a combined 20-6-0-4 on the season.
