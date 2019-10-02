It was mission accomplished for the Cleaners.
Rene Trozzo scored on a breakaway late in the first half as Mission Cleaners stunned Penticton Dental Centre FC 1-0 in the Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division playoff semifinal Monday at King’s Park.
The regular season champs fought hard to tie the game in the second half but Steve Scott made some big saves to preserve the upset win and the shutout for Mission.
It was a surprise result in the other semifinal, too, as Kal Tire topped second-place Brown Benefits 1-0 (5-4) in the seventh round of a shootout at Parkinson’s Rec Centre.
The final between Mission and Kal is expected to be played this Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.