Defending champion Larry Thompson shot a 74 to take the lead after the first round of the Twin Lakes Golf Resort Senior Men's Club Championship Tuesday.
Ron English at 83 leads the second flight and Lou Brulotte at 92 is on top in the third flight. The final round will be held this Tuesday.
Low net leaders are Jim Marten at 62 in the first, Alex Wilson at 62 in the second and Doug Coulter at 64 in the third.
Closest to the pin winners were Marten on No. 2 and Gerry Nimchuk on No. 13.
English and Nimchuk each had two deuces and Marten, Brulotte and Glen Jolliffe had one each.
* * *
Carol Mulligan carded a 90 to take low gross honours at the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ outing on Tuesday.
Frances Colussi was runner-up at 94.
Janice Goll at 100 and Pat Gartrell at 101 were tops in the second flight.
Vijai Vaagen and Christien Haessig tied for low net in the first flight at 75 while Ellen Clay topped the second flight at 70 with Maribel Rothfield second at 72.
* * *
The team of Dean Bates, Hendrik Keij, Chris Cottrill and Dick Redwood carded a 106 to win the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s day “4 man team, 2 best net” competition on Wednesday.
Finishing second eight off the pace at 114 were Ben Raine, Gary Coy, Jim Wiggins and Allen Kregosky.
Third place at 116 went to Dale Beddie, Ron Hosner, Ron Koebel and Gord Bogan.
It was raining deuces as Raine notched three of them.
