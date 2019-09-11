Larry Thompson logged an 80 to successfully defend his Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s club low gross championship on Tuesday.
Thompson had a tougher time after shooting a 74 in the first round last week, but held on to capture the title with a 36-hole score of 154.
Lou Brulotte had a two-round score of 126 to take the low net title, while Gerry Nimchuk was the match play winner for the year.
Other low gross flight winners in round 2 were Red Bosscha at 85 in the second and Brulotte at 88 in the third.
Low net flight winners were Don Minto at 68 in the first, Bill Rogocky at 68 in the second and Dueane Sly at 70 in the third.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Ron English on No. 2, Gary Kennedy on No. 3, Gary Nevard on No. 4, Glen Jolliffe on No. 6, Doug Coulter on No. 8, Alex Wilson on No. 11, Les Stevens on No. 12, Thompson on No. 13 and Nimchuk on No. 14.
Brulotte, English, Thompson and Alex Wilson had deuces.
