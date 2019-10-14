Reid Sutherland logged a 64 to top the Twin Lakes Golf Resort Tuesday senior men's day season-ending individual play low net event.
Glen Jolliffe at 69 and Bob Biro at 72 rounded out the top three in the first flight.
In the second flight, it was Lyle Lowenberger at 69, Ken Lintott at 72 and Ron English at 75.
In the third flight, it was Doug Coulter 69, Mark Dodge 75 and Jan Creighton 75.
Closest to the pin winners were Grant Olsen on No. 2 and Jan Creighton on No. 13.
Jolliffe had the long putts on Nos. 8 and 14.
