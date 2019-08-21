The Summerland Steam will hold their main training camp Saturday and Sunday at the Summerland Arena.
Check-in time for the players is 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League team’s camp is not an open one. Anyone wishing to attend main camp can contact Steve Hogg at gm@summerlandsteam.com.
The Steam play their first two pre-season games (Friday and Saturday), Aug. 30 and 31 against the Kelowna Chiefs. The first game is in Kelowna and the return game a 7:30 p.m. puck-drop at the Summerland Arena.
The Osoyoos Coyotes main camp will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Camp inquiries can be directed to GM/head coach Dean Maynard at 250.689.2145 or deanmaynard@osoyooscoyotes.com.
The Coyotes play their first pre-season game Monday, Sept. 2 at 6:05 p.m. at the Sun Bowl against the Princeton Posse.
