The Penticton Vees have quickly gone from the hunters to the hunted in the Canadian Junior Hockey League national rankings.
Winning six straight road games by a combined score of 32-11 to start the season will do that for you.
The Vees had been rated No. 8 in the CJHL pre-season rankings released on Sept. 4. But the Vees came out and won six in a row in dominating fashion without the benefit of a home game.
The B.C. Hockey League overall is generally not getting much love in the rankings. The surprising Salmon Arm Silverbacks - the only other BCHL team with a flawless record at 5-0-0 - are ranked No. 4.
The Wenatchee Wild (5-0-1) earned an honourable mention.
The Spruce Grove Saints (Alberta) are No. 2 and Oakville Blades (Ontario) are No. 3, while Salmon Arm and the Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) rounded out the top five.
Centennial Cup hosts Portage Terriers (Manitoba) were No. 1 in the pre-season polls but plunged to No. 10.
The defending BCHL champion Prince George Spruce Kings, who came in at No. 2, fell right out of the rankings after a 2-3-2 start to the season.
Oakville was rated No. 4 in the pre-season and moved up one spot to No. 3.
Defending Centennial Cup champs Brooks Bandits (Alberta) came in ranked No. 3 but slipped to No. 7, with a pair of pre-season losses to the Vees factoring into the equation.
Among the teams making their way into the rankings for the first time ever are the Waywayseecappo Wolverines of the Manitoba league at No. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.