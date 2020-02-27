The Summerland Steam will be hoping to find the consistency that eluded them in the regular season when the KIJHL playoffs start tonight.
Summerland travels to Princeton to take on the Posse Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., in Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-7 Ohlhausen Division semifinal series.
The third-place Steam had an up-and-down regular season, rarely straying far from the .500 mark before ultimately finishing right at .500 with a 22-22-1-4 record.
The Steam take on the surprising second-place Posse, who posted a 27-16-1-5 mark.
The clubs met six times in the regular season with each team claiming three wins. Princeton did gain one more point by virtue of falling to the Steam 6-5 in overtime on Feb. 7.
Each team registered one victory in the other’s building, with the Steam winning 6-3 Feb. 1 in Princeton and the Posse prevailing 3-1 Jan. 24 in Summerland.
The teams met in the final game of the regular season on Saturday with Princeton triumphing 5-3 on home ice.
Games 3 and 4 will be played Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
If necessary, Game 5 is Thursday in Princeton; Game 6 is Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Summerland, and Game 7 on Saturday, March 7 in Princeton.
The winner takes on the winner of the other Ohlhausen semifinal between the first-place Kelowna Chiefs and fourth-place North Okanagan Knights.
In other first round matchups, in the Birks Division, defending KIJHL and provincial champions Revelstoke Grizzlies open at home against the Kamloops Storm, while second-place Chase Heat play 100 Mile House Wranglers.
The Murdoch Division has first-place Beaver Valley Nite Hawks going up against Castlegar Rebels, and second-place Nelson Leafs meeting Spokane Braves.
In the Mountain Division, it’s regular season President’s Cup champs Kimberley Dynamiters versus Creston Valley Thundercats, and second-place Fernie Ghostriders against Columbia Valley Rockies.
All series follow the exact same schedule as the Summerland-Princeton series.
NEW COMMISH: Jeff Dubois has been hired as the new commissioner of the KIJHL.
Dubois will succeed Larry Martel, who will continue in his duties through the conclusion of the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup in 100 Mile House. Dubois will take over the position on May 1. “I’m thrilled to return to the KIJHL in a new role and to help lead the league during a key phase in its growth and development,” says Dubois. “Having worked in the KIJHL at the team level, I’ve seen the important role that our teams play in their communities and the passion of our fans. I’m excited to work with a committed and talented group of staff and volunteers to make sure their programs succeed on and off the ice.”
Dubois spent three seasons as head coach and general manager in the KIJHL with the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. In 2017, he was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the Thunder Cats to a bronze medal at the Cyclone Taylor Cup. In 2016, he was named to the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League’s (BCIHL) All-Decade Team in the Builder category.
In his role as commissioner, Dubois will oversee the KIJHL’s business and hockey operations. He brings an extensive background in junior hockey, having served as director of communications with the British Columbia Hockey League from 2007-2010 and in coaching and management roles with Selkirk College (BCIHL), the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (BCHL) and more recently the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.