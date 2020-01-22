Dan Fraser netted four goals to lead the TLC Wolverines to a 10-7 victory over the Broncos in Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League play.
Brody Nelson and Dylan Burton each scored twice and Cole Buckley and Steve Sasyniuk had singles for the winners.
Stuart Nisbet, Taylor Crook, Bob Pond, Nick Riep, Jason Seddon
Taylor Cote and Jordan Moss replied for the Broncos.
Fraser and Ryan MacMurchy each scored twice as the Wolverines beat the Hitmen 7-5.
Buckley, Nelson and Laurent Sauve had the other goals.
Archie McKinnon and Matt Fraser with deuces and Keaghan Roberts connected for the Hitmen.
Four-goal showings by Steve Semenoff and David Cox led the Biscuits to a 12-6 triumph over the Broncos.
Mike Lines scored twice and Steve Bolka and Jordan McCallum tacked on solos for the Biscuits.
Moss had two and Cote, Bob Pond, Jared Wynia and Stuart Nisbet clicked for the Broncos.
The Wolverines take on Biscuits Thursday at 9 p.m. at Memorial Arena, then it’s Biscuits against the Hitmen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.