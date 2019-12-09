Friday victories were followed up by Saturday defeats for the Osoyoos Coyotes and Summerland Steam.
Summerland split their two home games against the Kamloops Storm and Revelstoke Grizzlies, while the Coyotes got a vital overtime road win over the North Okanagan Knights before falling at home to Kamloops.
SATURDAY – Grizzlies 7 Steam 1: Cole Golden scored twice and Finn Whitney bagged a huge goal to make it 3-1 with three seconds left in the second period as Revelstoke rolled past Summerland.
Caleb Dancey, Brenden Vulcano, Jake Huculak and Cash Sawchyn also scored and Cody Flann added four assists for the surging defending KIJHL and provincial-champion Grizzlies (19-3-1-2).
The Grizzlies also had a statement 3-0 win over the Kelowna Chiefs Friday at the Rutland Arena, with those teams now tied for the conference points lead at 41.
Cody Swan had the lone goal for the Steam, giving them a brief 1-0 lead in the first period. The Grizzlies outshot the Steam 33-23.
Storm 5 Coyotes 2: Yewta Plamondon scored twice and Kamloops notched three power play goals to earn the win at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Therann Kincross, Brendan Kirschner and Carter McLellan also scored for the Storm (11-17-0-1), who led 1-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks.
Brendan Moseley and Bryson Garska scored for the Coyotes, who outshot the visitors 49-28.
FRIDAY – Steam 4 Storm 3: Cory Loring’s goal 2:29 into the third period proved to be the winner as Summerland halted a three-game winless streak.
Austin O’Neil, Ty Banser and Morey Babakaiff also scored for the Steam, who trailed 1-0 after one period and led 3-2 after two.
Chris Thon scored twice and assisted on the other by Garrett Ewert for Kamloops, who were outshot 30-26.
Coyotes 3 Knights 2 (2-OT): Jordan Wood’s second goal of the game with 17 seconds elapsed in the second five-minute overtime period gave Osoyoos a big victory in Armstrong.
Wood tied the game with 10:08 to play and Ryan Bester had the other goal in the second period for the Coyotes, who were outshot 47-31 in the contest.
The Coyotes edged within 11 points of the Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division.
Russel Borret and Cole Haberlack scored for North Okanagan.
Kelowna (20-5-1 for 41 points) continues to comfortably lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division, followed by Princeton (13-10-1-3 for 30 points), Summerland (12-14-0-4 for 28 points), North Okanagan (9-15-0-4 for 22 points) and Osoyoos (4-20-1-2 for 11 points).
In action this week, the Coyotes are home to Chase Heat on Friday and Beaver Valley Nite Hawks on Saturday, both 7:35 p.m. puck-drops.
Summerland visits Kelowna on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena.
