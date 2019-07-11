It’s a do-or-die weekend for the Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles in Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division play.
The Pinnacles (4-7-0) are at home to play the second-place Victoria Highlanders Saturday at 4 p.m., and fourth-place Kamloops Wolfpack Sunday at 3 p.m., both at King’s Park.
With three straight losses, the Pinnacles have fallen to sixth place – three points behind Kamloops and a point behind Okanagan FC. Only the top four teams qualify for the playoffs in Kamloops.
Sunday’s game is particularly important for the Pinnacles, who lost 3-2 to the Wolfpack last Sunday in Kamloops.
In another massive game this weekend, Kamloops visits Okanagan FC Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. Okanagan FC also hosts Victoria on Sunday at noon.
The Pinnacles close out the regular season at home against first-place Surrey United July 21 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.