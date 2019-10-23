Chris Bradford and Lynn Schulberg ran wild in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Both players ran the table with Bradford logging the high single of 358, high four-game of 1,098 and high average of 245.
On the women’s side, Schulberg busted out for the high single of 254, high four-game of 829 and high average of 203.
Matt Simpson at 306 and John Koene at 305 also had 300-plus games.
Team Simpson took the high single of 876 and Team Biro the high four-game of 3,139.
Bob Biro was also dominant in Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play.
Biro had the high single of 204, high triple of 554 and high average of 179.
Dave Deveney at 194 and Darren Vipond at 191 also had strong single games.
On the team side, Investors had the high single of 883 and Deveney Stamps the high triple of 2,490.
DARTS: Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers had a league-best 20-point week to surge to the top of the Penticton and District Dart Association standings.
The Wreckers now have 127 points after seven weeks of action, with OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades slipped to second, just a point back at 126, after a 14-point week.
Penticton Legion Arm and Hammered stayed third at 103 after an 11-point week, OK Falls Legion Reunion edged a shade close at 102 after a 12-point week, while Elks Shooting Stars rounded out the top five in the 10-team league at 91 points after a 13-point week. Elks Arrow are a closed sixth at 90.
John Fritsen, Keith Hughes and Jason Gerlat remain the only members of the 180 club, while Ted Fossen and Brian Ek have each fired 171s.
Russ Ashton had the men’s high score of 162 while Dee Jalava and Lori Wertz each posted high scores of 144 on the women’s side. Jalava and Tony D’Amico each had high outs of 100.
