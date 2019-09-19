It’s been a terrific calendar month for the Penticton Vees and they’ll look to start the next one off on the right track.
Penticton, 4-0-0 on the road to open the BCHL regular season and 10-0 including pre-season games, head to Vancouver Island to take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday at 6 p.m. and the Nanaimo Clippers Sunday at 2 p.m.
“I just noticed it’s the one-month anniversary since we showed up here for training camp (on Sept. 19), and it’s been a pretty good month for sure,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We knew it was going to be a challenging start with six straight on the road and now we’re two games away from finishing it up and getting home to play in front of our great fans in Penticton.”
Harbinson said the Vees had another great week of practice.
“Our energy level has just been outstanding from the get-go,” said Harbinson. “The group is just really excited about getting on the bus (and ferry), and going to the Island for two big games against quality teams.”
The coach said the time on the road has helped bring the team together quickly, with everyone learning about what their teammates are about as players and people.
“We’ve found a lot of different ways to win games in tough environments,” said Harbinson. “We’ve got big contributions up and down the lineup.”
Harbinson said the test will be when the Vees do lose a game, or lose a few in a row.
“This is a great league and we’re going to lose … sometimes you’ll lose one when you’ve played great and did everything you could - that’s just the nature of the game,” said Harbinson. “You’ll have ups and downs and the character will show when you do get some adversity. And I’m confident when that happens that this group will respond.”
The weekend starts against Mike Vandekamp’s Capitals, who are off to a fine 4-1-0 start themselves after shocking the Canadian Junior-A hockey world last spring by beating the heavily-favoured Vees 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Game 6 defeat back on March 11 in Duncan was the last time the Vees lost a hockey game.
“We won’t have to look far for motivation in that one,” said Harbinson, who suffered his first-ever first-round loss in 12 years at the Vees helm.
He said Vandekamp has done a terrific job transforming the Capitals in his brief time there.
“He’s been coaching 25 years and he knows what he’s doing,” said Harbinson. “They’ve got a more skilled team this year with a decent amount of returnees. They’re dangerous on the power play, got a lot of guys who can really shoot the puck, they forecheck hard and they’ve got very good goaltending. It’s going to be a huge test for us.”
Nanaimo (2-1-1) is off to a decent start, and while they’ve managed just seven goals in the four games, they’ve allowed just eight.
The Vees have struggled at times in regular season games in Nanaimo, as quite often they are playing a day game in the third game in three days to conclude the road trip.
This time, they play Cowichan after the Capitals played Wednesday against Surrey and play again Friday night at home to Alberni Valley.
Nanaimo, meanwhile, plays in Alberni on Saturday night.
“This time we may actually have a bit of an advantage with the travel and schedule,” said Harbinson. “Either way, we’re expecting a couple of intense and exciting games.”
Harbinson said he will once again rotate goalies Yaniv Perets and Derek Krall, both of who have 2-0 records to start the season.
“They’ve both been competing hard in practice and playing real well in the games,” said Harbinson. “We gave up a few more goals than we would have liked last weekend, but that wasn’t on our goaltending.”
ICE CHIPS: The Powell River Kings (5-0-0) moved past the Vees into first place overall by winning 5-2 in Trail Wednesday. The Smokies are a disappointing 0-4-1 to start the season and it doesn’t get any easier with games in Wenatchee and West Kelowna this weekend. The Kings finish up a tough road trip in Salmon Arm (3-0-0) Friday and Vernon (2-1-0) Saturday... The Vees also had a busy week off the ice with separate season’s ticket membership and club seat parties in anticipation of their home opener Friday, Sept. 27 versus West Kelowna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.