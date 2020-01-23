Eric Buckley produced a hat-trick as TLC Wolverines beat the Biscuits 7-4 in Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League action.
Steve Sasyniuk scored twice and Nick Kapusty and Dan Fraser carded singles for the winners.
Steve Bolka with two, David Cox and Dave Sandrelli clicked for the Biscuits.
Two-goal efforts by Matt Krause and Stuart Nisbet paced the Broncos to a 7-4 win over the Hitmen.
Jordan Moss, Bob Pond and Chris Johnson had the other markers.
Mark Petry with two, Paul Schaefer and Joel Post scored for the Hitmen.
Biscuits face the Hitmen Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
