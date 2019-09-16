The Penticton Vees got outshot for the first time and actually trailed in a game for the first time this season.
It didn’t matter though as standout forward Jay O’Brien delivered to give the Vees their fourth victory in as many games – all on the road.
O’Brien scored on a fine individual effort 2:12 into 3-on-3 sudden-death overtime as the Vees beat the defending BCHL-champion Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3 Saturday.
After Vees goalie Derek Krall made a pair of big saves in the overtime, O’Brien gathered the puck in the neutral zone and charged down the left wing, protecting the puck on his backhand while driving the net before moving to his forehand to tuck past the glove side of Jack McGovern.
Krall, who made 30 saves and was named second star, earned the lone assist on the play as the Vees (4-0-0) took over sole possession of first place in the Interior Division, a point of ahead of Wenatchee Wild (3-0-1). The Wild lost 3-2 at home to the Vernon Vipers (2-1-0).
Colton Kalezic, Jack Barnes and Danny Weight also scored for the Vees. Weight is second in the league in scoring with eight points, two behind Powell River veteran Levi Glasman.
Nicholas Poisson, Preston Brodziak and Chong Min Lee scored for the Spruce Kings (1-1-2).
Poisson scored late in the period to give the Kings the lead and put Penticton behind for the first time this season.
Things looked dicey for the Vees when Vincent Nardone took a double-minor for high-sticking just 2:40 into the middle stanza.
Instead, the Vees completely flipped the game on its heels.
Kalezic scored a shorthanded goal just 18 seconds into the power play, and Barnes gave the Vees the lead during the second minor penalty at 4:26.
The Kings stemmed the tide and tied the game 2-2 as Brodziak clicked with 2:38 to go in the period.
Weight put the Vees back on top at 2:22 of the third, taking a nice feed from Liam Malmquist and beating McGovern over the blocker from the slot.
The Kings, who outshot the Vees 9-2 in the third period, pulled McGovern for an extra attacker and tied the game at 18:16 as Lee beat Krall with a blast from the right circle.
That set the stage for O’Brien, a 2018 first-draft pick of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, to notch his third goal of the season in overtime to give the Vees the extra point.
O’Brien, Krall and P.G.’s Colton Cameron were the three stars in front of 873 fans.
The Vees power play was blanked in four chances, but Penticton limited to the Kings to one goal on six chances while scoring the two shorthanded goals.
The Vees continue on their run of six straight road games to open the season by visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Nanaimo Clippers Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cowichan (3-1-0) upset the Vees 4-2 in the first round of last year’s playoffs, while Nanaimo is off to a 2-1-1 start.
The Vees home opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against the West Kelowna Warriors, with the Valley rivals clashing again Sept. 28 in West Kelowna.
