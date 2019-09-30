They didn’t do it the easy way, but the Storm stormed back to win the Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League playoffs.
The Storm shaded the defending playoff champion Sportsfreaks 12-11 in an extra inning Sunday at Summerland Dale Meadows to complete a league and playoff double victory.
After a 17-3 record gave them their first ever regular season title, the Storm won their first playoff game in the double-elimination playoffs before getting thumped 23-12 by the Sportsfreaks in the second round on Tuesday.
Needing to win five straight games to win the playoffs, the Storm started rolling, winning two elimination games before topping the Wolfpack 17-8 in the semifinal.
In the final, the Storm needed to beat the unbeaten Sportsfreaks twice, while the ‘Freaks needed just one win. The Storm set up a deciding game by winning the opener 17-10.
With stormy skies and drizzle prevailing most of the day, the Storm went eight innings before finally taking the title.
The Sportsfreaks had won three straight games to get to the final, including beating the Wolfpack in a battle of unbeaten teams 15-10 to book their spot.
The 16 teams were divided into two divisions for the playoffs, with the bottom eight competing for the B Division crown.
SIS Kryptonite, who entered as the No. 2 seed, won four straight games to take their second straight B playoff title, downing the Lake Monsters 13-4 in the final Sunday at Scott Mullins Field.
The Lake Monsters beat the No. 1 seed Titans in the semifinal.
