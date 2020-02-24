Captain David Silye was named the Penticton Vees most valuable player in an awards ceremony on the ice that followed Penticton’s final regular season game on Saturday.
Silye was second on the team with 20 goals and 62 points while playing in all 58 games to earn the awards, sponsored by Making Cents Bookkeeping.
The Arnprior, Ont. native, ticketed for Clarkson University this fall, turns 20 on March 2 and is in his fourth season in the BCHL. He played two seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers before joining the Vees in a trade in 2018-19.
Forwards Jay O’Brien and Liam Malmquist led the way with two awards each.
O’Brien got the Game Time Sports top scorer award with 66 points in just 46 games, as well as the Murray GM Best Conditioned award.
Malmquist won the BC Hockey Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year and Grizzly Excavating Most Sportsmanlike awards.
Other award winners are as follows:
Number One Volunteer Award: Annet Pogge-Gordon.
Lang Vineyards Unsung Hero: Forward Colton Kalezic.
Sherwood Signs and Graphics Most Improved Player: Defenceman Carson Kosobud.
Canadian Tire Robert Skinner Courage Award: Forward Drew Elser.
Tim Hortons Most Inspirational: Forward Jack Barnes.
Gateway Casinos Humanitarian Award: Forward Jackson Niedermayer.
Home Hardware Academic Award: Defenceman Steve Holtz.
Chamberlain Property Group Vees on Vees Most Popular Player: Forward Darwin Lakodu.k
Elliott Row 4Her 4Him Fan Favourite: Forward Lukas Sillinger.
Penticton Alumni Hockey Club Best Defenceman: Conner Hutchison.