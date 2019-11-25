A stirring road victory over a top team for the Summerland Steam, a heartbreaking home-ice loss against another top team for the Osoyoos Coyotes.
The two South Okanagan teams in the KIJHL each played just once on the weekend, with the Steam using a third-period outburst to beat the Kelowna Chiefs, and the Coyotes giving up the lead in third period to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.
Steam 6 Chiefs 3: Cody Swan’s second of three goals with 1:59 to play snapped a 3-3 tie and gave Summerland a big win over Kelowna at the Rutland Arena on Friday.
Swan completed his hat-trick into an empty net 51 seconds later and added two assists as the Steam halted a three-game winless streak and handed Kelowna just its fourth loss in 21 games.
Morey Babakaiff, Cory Loring and Tyson Conroy also scored and Lane French racked up three assists for the Steam (11-11-0-3) in a game that was tied 0-0 and 1-1 at the period breaks.
Nathan Driver with two and Ty Marchant scored for the Chiefs (17-4-0), who still lead the second-place Steam by nine points atop the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
Eric Scherger made 31 stops for the win and Braeden Mitchell blocked 40 shots for Kelowna.
Swan moved up to fifth in the league with 35 points.
Revelstoke 4 Coyotes 3: Ray Speerbrecker’s second goal of the game with 1:47 left broke the tie as the defending KIJHL and provincial junior-B champion Grizzlies escaped the Sun Bowl Arena with the win.
Kole Christensen tied the game with 10:38 left and Sam Petruch also scored for Revelstoke (15-3-1-2), who trailed 2-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks.
Evan Della Paolera with two and Jack Henderson replied for the Coyotes (2-18-1-2), who are 12 points behind North Okanagan Knights for the final playoff spot in the division.
Andrew Palm had 26 saves for the Grizzlies and Curt Doyle stopped 38 for the Coyotes.
The Coyotes visit Golden on Friday and Sicamous on Saturday while the Steam hosts North Okanagan Friday at 7:30 p.m. and visit Princeton Posse Saturday at 7 p.m.
