Matt made it happen in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league play at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Matt Simpson registered the high single of 349, while it was Bob Biro firing a 316 and 307 to take the high four-game of 989. Mike Elder and Chris Bradford share the men’s high average of 239.
On the ladies’ side, Jennica Grieve grabbed the high single of 276, Kara McMillan the high four-game of 903 and Arlee Mooy kept the high average of 198.
Lori Hood had a 259 single and McMillan logged a 251.
Team Hood had the high single of 929 and Team Stewart the high four-game of 3,228.
Biro kept rolling in Thursday night Men’s 10-pin league play, with the high single of 193, high triple of 563 and high average of 180.
Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 602 and high triple of 1,764.
