The Vernon Vipers were on their heels for the last two periods, but it was a different story once the puck dropped for three-on-three overtime.
Christian Felton scored the winner at 3:15 of the five-minute sudden-death session as the Vipers nipped the Penticton Vees 2-1 in front of 3,131 fans Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Matt Kowalski set up Felton’s goal and scored the other as the resurgent Vipers (7-6-0) won their fourth straight game.
Alex DiPaolo tied the game for the in the third period for the Vees (11-2-1-0), who lost their third in a row after opening the season with 11 straight wins.
The single point did move the Vees back into a tie for first place in the Interior Division with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (11-3-1-0), who fell 3-1 to the West Kelowna Warriors.
Riley Herbst made 39 saves for the Vipers and Yaniv Perets had 26 stops for the Vees.
There was plenty of excitement in the building as the Vees announced just before puck-drop they had won the bid to host the Centennial Cup national championship in May of 2021.
The Vees had a chance to grab the momentum on an early power play but it was the Vipers who nearly scored as Perets came up big to thwart Dawson Holt on a clear breakaway.
Vernon got on a power play of their own and grabbed the lead at 10:49. Kowalski and Connor Marritt combined to set up Fudger all alone in front, and the rookie forward rapped home his own rebound to make it 1-0.
The Vees struggled to get anything going in the period but came out with renewed energy in the second. Penticton outshot Vernon 21-9 in the period but Herbst and his mates were able to hold the fort.
Penticton kept coming in the third and finally tied it with 8:23 to go. Danny Weight drove hard down the right side to the net and the puck was eventually nudged home by DiPaolo, with Steve Holtz also assisting.
The Vipers took control in the overtime, registering the only four shots. Perets made a pair of sensational stops before Felton swatted home the rebound of Kowalski’s shot to win it with 1:45 to go.
Felton, Herbst and Perets were the three stars.
Both teams are at home Saturday in 6 p.m. puck-drops with Penticton hosting the Nanaimo Clippers, and Vernon welcoming the Trail Smoke Eaters to Kal Tire Place.
Warriors 2 Silverbacks 1: Andrew Viggars and Max Bulawka scored as West Kelowna surprised Salmon Arm at Royal LePage Place.
Domenic Garazzo replied for the Silverbacks.
Brock Baier was terrific in goal for the Warriors (4-9-3-1), making 37 saves – including 17 in the third period when Salmon Arm outshot West Kelowna 18-4.
Vigars, Baier and Garazzo were the three stars.
The Warriors host the struggling Merritt Centennials (2-10-0) Saturday at 6 p.m.
