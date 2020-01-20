It was a playoff atmosphere on Saturday followed by a possible playoff preview on Tuesday night for the Penticton Vees.
The Vees (35-11-1-1) travel to Royal LePage Place Tuesday at 7 p.m. to take on the West Kelowna Warriors in their final road game of the BCHL regular season.
And after holding off the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for a tense 2-1 victory on Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees magic number is down to 12 points to clinch a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
The Vees face a West Kelowna team (11-26-5-2) they could very well meet in the first round of the playoffs in a month’s time.
“They’re a much different looking team than the last time we faced them,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “They’ve been finding a way to get points the last few weeks to put themselves into a playoff position. We don’t want to give them any thought they can play with us should we end up facing them in the post-season.”
The Warriors are five points ahead of reeling Merritt for the 16th and final playoff spot in the BCHL.
West Kelowna has gone through a tumultuous season that has included an ownership change and, just before the new year, a coaching change with GM/head coach Brandon West dismissed and Okanagan Rockets major midget team coach Simon Ferguson taking over on an interim basis
The Warriors have won four of their last five – including a massive home-and-home sweep of Merritt and a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the red-hot Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday at RLP.
The Vees will be without forward Jackson Niedermayer, who is serving the second of a two-game suspension tonight for a check to the head in Friday’s 9-1 home-ice victory over Merritt. Liam Noble will draw back into the lineup again.
Harbinson wasn’t sure whether Carl Stankowski or Yaniv Perets would get the call in goal, but said both will get one start each this week (the Vees only other game is Friday at home against Merritt).
“Both goalies have been terrific,” said Harbinson. “We win three games last week and only give up one goal in each. That’s eight of the last 13 we’ve allowed one goal or fewer, so we’re pretty dialed in defensively as a group right now.”
The Vees have won all four meetings with the Warriors, with the teams convening one more time Feb. 9 at the SOEC.
On Saturday, Tristan Amonte’s second-period goal snapped a 1-1 tie and Perets was magnificent with 29 saves and first-star honours in the win over Salmon Arm in front of 2,947 fans at the SOEC.
Harbinson said it was the type of game the Vees will need to win to have a chance at a long run in the post-season.
“We’re up against a rested and hungry team and we showed a lot of energy and resolve,” said Harbinson. “They came with a pretty good push but we defended hard, blocked a lot of shots, killed a bunch of penalties and (Perets) did a great job.”
Steve Holtz scored a shorthanded goal in the first which was cancelled out by a power play goal by Nick Unruh later in the period.
Ethan Langenegger made 25 saves for the fourth-place Silverbacks (23-19-2-1), who lost 5-4 in overtime in Vernon Sunday.
Salmon Arm came close to tying it early in the third period as sniper Lucas Breault got in behind the Vees defence but rattled a shot off the crossbar.
Vees forward Jack Barnes made a big play on a late Salmon Arm power play as he dove across the crease with Perets sprawled on the ice to deflect a Noah Wakeford shot out of play.
Salmon Arm had five power plays and the Vees only one. Holtz was second star and Unruh third.
Forward Drew Elser made his “second debut” with the Vees on the weekend and Harbinson said he looked great in his first meaningful games since concussion issues ended his 2018-19 season prematurely last November.
The coach said the 19-year-old fit in nicely on a line with Darwin Lakoduc and Jack Barnes that provides the Vees with a lot of speed and energy.
“Drew wasn’t tentative at all out there,” said Harbinson. “You wouldn’t have guessed he’d been out that long. He played physical, played with a real edge.”
LAKODUC COMMITS: Vees forward Darwin Lakoduc has committed to the American International College Yellow Jackets for the 2021-22 season.
Lakoduk, 19, is in his first season with the Vees after being acquired from the Victoria Grizzlies in mid-November. The five-foot-10, 167-pounder from Edmonton has played in 47 games, scoring eight goals and 19 points.
Lakoduk, eligible to return to Penticton next season, is set to join Vees teammate Nico Somerville at AIC and is the 15th Vees player to earn a commitment to an NCAA Division I school.
AIC is located in Springfield, Massachusetts and play their games out of the MassMutual Center. The team reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history in 2018/19.
CJHL RANKINGS: The Vees, with four straight wins and eight victories in their last nine, moved up one spot to No. 14 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
The Coquitlam Express, who managed just a point in two weekend games, slipped one spot to No. 3. No other BCHL teams are ranked.
The Vees still have a chance to catch the Express for first place overall. Coquitlam is five points ahead of Penticton with two games in hand, and the teams meet Feb. 14 at the SOEC.
Alberta league teams Brooks Bandits (38-5-1) and Sherwood Park Crusaders (38-6-0) continue to hold down the top two spots in the rankings.
Rounding out the top five are the Summerside Western Capitals (Maritimes league) at No. 4 and the Carleton Place Canadians (Central Canada league) at No. 5.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Surrey Eagles forward Cristophe Tellier collected three goals and eight points in three games to earn Subway BCHL Player of the Week honours.
The 19-year-old Tellier racked up a goal and five assists in a 7-3 win over West Kelowna on Friday and scored twice against his former team, the Wenatchee Wild, on Saturday.
Vees goalie Yaniv Perets was one of six players getting an “honourable mention” after posting two straight wins and making 53 saves on 55 shots for a .964 save percentage.
