The Chuck Harman team collected 88 points to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s day "waltz time" outing Thursday.
Other members of the team were Terry Steinke, Dwain Sandrelli and old man par.
Finishing second by countback with 86 points was the team of Dennis Glasscock, Ken Foster, Stu Macaulay and Bob Fortune.
In third place with 86 points was the team of Les Brough, Andy Webster, Art Ecker and Frank Davie.
Surprisingly, there were no deuces.
