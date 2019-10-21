The Osoyoos Coyotes made their point but couldn’t quite get the win.
Matthew Klenk scored with 1:26 left in the second overtime period as the visiting Spokane Braves shaded the Coyotes 4-3 on Saturday, a result that halted the Coyotes season-opening losing streak at 11 games, but extended their winless streak to 12.
The Coyotes (0-11-0-1) rescued a point with a frantic finish as Blake Astorino scored a power play goal with 3:08 left and tied the game with 1:04 to play to force the overtime.
Jordan Wood also scored for the Coyotes, who were outshot 45-39.
Owen Miley, Kade Levins and Alex Enegren scored for Spokane (9-6-0-1).
The Coyotes losing run reached 11 games on Friday in a tough 2-1 road loss to the Kelowna Chiefs.
Blain Worthing scored 2:14 into the second period and the Chiefs (9-1-0) made it stand up despite being outshot 32-28.
Owen Lee opened the scoring for Osoyoos and Liam Drager tied it for Kelowna with 13 seconds left in the first period.
The Summerland Steam had a tough three-game road trip and salvaged a single point for an overtime loss:
SUNDAY – Creston Valley 4 Steam 3 (OT): Andrew Clark’s power play goal with 1:11 left in the first overtime period gave the Thundercats the victory.
Connor Scammell, Trail Thompson and Corbin Cockerill also scored for Creston (7-2-0-2) in a game that was tied 1-1 and 3-3 at the period breaks.
Tyson Conroy, Austin O’Neil and Cody Swan scored for the Steam, who were outshot 47-28.
SATURDAY – Kimberley 5 Steam 3: Josh Makarchuk scored the go-ahead power play goal with 8:05 to play as the Dynamiters improved to 10-1-0-1 on the season.
Mitch Fargey, Brock Palmer, Brady Daniels and Cam Russell also scored for the home team.
Zach Cooper, Reid Bateman and Noah Eisenhut scored for the Steam, who rallied to tie the game after trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes. Kimberley outshot the Steam 32-20.
FRIDAY – Fernie 7 Steam 0: Gavin Lawrie had a hat-trick and Ethan Fitzgerald made 31 saves for the shutout as the Ghostriders routed Summerland.
Brennen Wingenbach, Johnny Elias, Seamus Keith and Alaister Standen also scored for Fernie (7-4-0-2), who led 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks.
Eric Scherger made 46 saves for the Steam (6-7-0-1).
UPCOMING: The Coyotes will continue chasing that elusive win as they visit North Okanagan Knights on Friday and Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.
The Steam host Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Spokane on Sunday at 2 p.m. In between, the Steam visits North Okanagan on Saturday.
