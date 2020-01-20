The Summerland Steam have found a home away from home in the unlikeliest of places: the Rutland Arena.
Matthew Byrne’s second goal of the game with 56 seconds left in overtime gave the Steam a 4-3 victory over the first-place Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday.
Byrne also scored the tying goal with 1:24 left in regulation time for the Steam, who won all three road games against the Chiefs this season.
Ante Mustapic and Ethan Grove also scored and Ethan McLaughlin and Liam McLaren each had two assists for the Steam, who once again got over .500 at 18-17-0-4 in their roller-coaster season.
Myles Mattila, Blain Worthing and Logan Keating scored for the Chiefs (25-10-1-2), who led 2-1 and 3-2 at the intermissions and outshot the Steam 44-33.
The Steam also beat the Osoyoos Coyotes 5-3 on Friday, while the Coyotes bounced back to defeat the 100 Mile House Wranglers 3-1.
Coyotes 3 Wranglers 1: Tyler Russell and Brandon Della Paolera each had a goal and a helper and Curt Doyle was sensational with 47 saves as Osoyoos triumphed at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Bryson Garska also scored for the Coyotes (8-26-1-2), who remained nine points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the last playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division. Osoyoos has just 12 games left and the Knights 11.
The Knights stunned the defending KIJHL champion Revelstoke Grizzlies 4-3 in overtime.
Darian Long scored for the Wranglers (16-18-2).
Steam 5 Coyotes 3: Austin O’Neil scored twice and Ty Banser broke the tie with 10:59 to play as the Steam rallied to top the Coyotes at the Summerland Arena.
Byrne and Morey Bakakaiff also scored and Mitchell Gove added three assists as the Steam won for the fourth time in five games against their South Okanagan rivals this season.
Russell, Dylan Stevenson and Seth Kriese scored for the Coyotes, who coughed up a 3-1 lead after one period. The Coyotes outshot the Steam 32-31.
The teams meet one more time Feb. 19 in Osoyoos.
The Coyotes play twice at home this weekend – Friday against Castlegar Rebels and Saturday against Nelson Leafs, both 7:35 p.m. puck-drops at the Sun Bowl.
Summerland hosts Princeton Posse Friday at 7:30 p.m. and visit the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday. Summerland is four points behind Princeton for second place in the Ohlhausen Division.
