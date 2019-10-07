It was lost weekend at home for the Summerland Steam. It’s been a lost season so far for the Osoyoos Coyotes.
Both South Okanagan teams came up empty on the weekend, with the Steam falling 5-1 to the Nelson Leafs and 5-3 to the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks.
Osoyoos dropped to 0-8 with a tough 3-2 home-ice defeat the Sicamous Eagles.
Both teams get a chance to get back on track with mid-week home games as Princeton Posse visit Summerland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and North Okanagan Knights go to Osoyoos Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.
SUNDAY – Nite Hawks 5 Steam 3: Angus Amadio with his second of the game and Phillippe Lessard with the winner scored in a 2:21 span midway through the third period as Beaver Valley overcame the Steam in a matinee at the Summerland Arena.
Nathan Ingram and Bradley Ross also scored for the Hawks (6-1-2) in a game the Steam led 3-2 after each of the first two periods.
Morey Babakaiff, Austin O’Neil and Lane French scored for the Steam, who were outshot 37-35.
The Steam, 4-4-0 overall, are now 3-4-0 on home ice, beating Osoyoos in their lone road game.
SATURDAY – Eagles 3 Coyotes 2: Jaxon Danilec and James Lalikeas scored in the last 17 seconds of the second period as Sicamous overcame Osoyoos at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Frazier Mohlar also scored for the Eagles (5-4-0), while Evan Della Paolera and Dylan Stevenson twice gave the Coyotes one-goal leads. The third period was scoreless.
Osoyoos outshot Sicamous 39-38.
FRIDAY – Leafs 5 Steam 1: Keenan Crossman scored twice, including an empty-netter, as Nelson got its first win of the season.
Ryan Quinn Nielsen-Webb, Lane Goodwin and Alex Erichuk also scored for the Leafs, who led 2-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.
Cory Loring scored a power play goal for the Steam even minutes into the third period.
Nelson (2-3-2) went on to beat Grand Forks 3-2 on Saturday.
The Kelowna Chiefs (6-0-0) remained the only KIJHL team with a perfect record after winning 5-4 in Princeton on Saturday.
North Okanagan (6-2-1) leads the Bill Ohlhausen Division, though the Chiefs have three games in hand. Summerland, Princeton (2-3-2) and Osoyoos round out the division standings.
Summerland plays North Okanagan in a home-and-home Friday in Armstrong and Saturday in Summerland.
Osoyoos welcomes Revelstoke Grizzlies to the Sun Bowl on Saturday.
