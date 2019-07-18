The Penticton Tigers are looking to lock down a playoff spot in their inaugural season in the B.C. 18-and-under AAA Baseball League.
A favourable schedule – at least on paper – should help them reach their goal.
The seventh-place Tigers (17-15), coming off a road split against the South Fraser Giants last weekend, play their final four home games of the season this weekend.
Penticton takes on Richmond Chuckers and Vernon Canadians in doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday, both at noon and 2:30 p.m., at the Carmi Diamond. Richmond and Vernon, tied for 11th spot with 10-22, are basically playing the role of spoilers.
The Tigers close out league play July 28 against another struggling team, playing a twin-bill against the Kelowna Sun Devils (8-22), who are in 12th place in the 14-team league.
The top eight teams qualify for the league playoffs/provincials in Victoria Aug. 2-4.
Cloverdale Spurs are in eighth place at 16-18. The only other team with a realistic chance of catching the Tigers are ninth-place Victoria (11-16), who still have 11 games to play in the next two weeks.
Teams certain or almost certain to make the playoffs include: North Fraser Nationals (30-3), Cowichan Valley Mustangs 25-4, South Island Mariners 24-10, North Island Cubs 19-9, South Fraser 21-13 and Ridge Meadows Royals 16-12.
