The Osoyoos Coyotes battled hard but still couldn’t find that initial victory, while the Summerland Steam continued their up-and-down play in 2019-20.
Both South Okanagan teams lost twice in KIJHL action on the weekend, with the Coyotes remaining winless in 16 games, and the Steam falling under .500 while holding on to second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
SATURDAY – Knights 4 Coyotes 1: Kevin Thomas-Walters produced a hat-trick as North Okanagan beat Osoyoos at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Dayton Bryan also scored after Thomas-Walters got the first three, while Bryson Garska connected for the Coyotes.
It was 1-1 after 20 minutes and 2-1 for the visitors after 40.
Sean Kanervisto was terrific with 47 saves for the Knights, while Curt Doyle stopped 30 shots for the Coyotes.
Chase 4 Steam 1: Hayden Wiebe and Tyson Lampreau scored in a 22-second span with just over eight minutes to go to give the Heat the win at the Summerland Arena.
Hayden Russell added an empty-netter and Colton Nikiforuk also scored for Chase (10-5-0-1) in a game that was tied 0-0 and 1-1 at the intermissions.
Cody Swan connected for the Steam, who had a 27-25 edge in shots on goal.
FRIDAY – Kelowna 5 Coyotes 1: Porter Dawson scored twice as the Chiefs kept rolling with their 13th win in 14 games at the Rutland Arena.
Kaden Meszaros, Jordan Lowry and Malcolm Turner also scored for the Chiefs, who led 2-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks.
Ryan MacDonald scored for the Coyotes.
Braeden Mitchell made 38 saves for Kelowna while Doyle stopped 25 for Osoyoos.
Wranglers 4 Steam 2: Second-period goals by Cody Barnes and Garrett Hunter broke a 1-1 tie and carried 100 Mile House to the home-ice win over Summerland.
Harley Bootsma and Chase Vancoughnett also scored for the Wranglers (7-9-0), while Gavyn Entzminger and Cory Loring replied for the Steam.
Jordan Wilde made 27 saves for the win and Darby Tipton had 30 stops for the Steam.
Kelowna continues to pull away atop the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a 13-1-0 mark for 26 points, Summerland is 8-9-0-2 for 18 points, Princeton 6-7-0-2 for 14 points, North Okanagan 6-9-0-2 for 14 points and Osoyoos 0-14-0-2 for 2 points.
UPCOMING: Osoyoos continues the chase for their first win Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Posse in Princeton, while Kelowna goes to North Okanagan in a divisional game.
On Friday, it’s Summerland at Golden, and Osoyoos going to Kamloops.
On Saturday, Summerland visits Columbia Valley, while 100 Mile House visits the Coyotes in a 7:35 p.m. puck-drop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.