The Penticton Vees clinched a ninth straight Interior Division pennant by virtue of getting a point after their game with the West Kelowna Warriors was tied after 60 minutes.
Defenceman Nico Somerville put the cherry on top with the winner at 3:33 of overtime as the Vees beat the Warriors 5-4 Sunday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre, extending their winning streak to 10 games.
Jackson Niedermayer returned to the lineup from injury, scored twice and added an assist and earned first-star honours, as the Vees (41-11-1-1) won their second straight overtime game and 10th straight home game overall.
Somerville, David Silye and Connor Hutchinson each had a goal and a helper and Lukas Sillinger tacked on two assists as Penticton forged 13 points clear of the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters with just four regular season games left.
Tyler Cristall with two, Carter Wilkie and Holden Kodak scored for the much-improved Warriors (14-30-6-3), who the Vees would currently face in the first round of the playoffs.
Yaniv Perets made 33 saves for his 24th victory while Johnny Derrick had 36 stops for the Warriors.
The Warriors need one more win or one more loss by the Merritt Centennials to clinch the BCHL’s final playoff berth.
The Warriors led 2-1 after one period as Cristall and Kodak sandwiched goals around a Vees marker by Silye.
Penticton came out more energized in the second period and Hutchinson tied it on a power play at 2:15 before Niedermayer rapped home his own rebound to give the Vees the lead at 8:43.
The Vees, who came in 33-0 when leading after two periods this season, couldn’t hold the lead in the third.
Cristall connected on the power play at 3:07 then Wilkie silenced the crowd of 2,907 by ripping home a rebound off the end boards at 4:07 to give the visitors a 4-3 lead.
But the Vees responded to tie the game as Niedermayer burst past two defenders and went in on a breakaway to notch his 20th of the season at 8:15.
The Vees now have four players with 20-plus goals and Sillinger has 19.
Once the Vees got the game to overtime, they had the one point they needed to clinch the division.
But with first place overall in the BCHL still within reach, the Vees wanted the second point.
After killing off a penalty in the 3-on-3 overtime, Hutchison set up Somerville who ripped a shot past Derrick on the blocker side to give the Vees their sixth win against just one loss in OT this season.
The Vees are two points behind the Coquitlam Express (42-8-1-1), though Coquitlam has two games in hand.
As fate would have it, the Vees and Express clash Friday at 7 p.m. at the SOEC.
The Express won the first meeting 7-2 in Coquitlam in November. The Vees would need to win the game by five or more goals to win the tiebreaker if the teams were to finish level on points after 58 games.
The schedule favours the Vees, who have home games against Alberni Valley Saturday at 6 p.m. and two with the Wenatchee Wild to end the regular season Feb. 21-22.
Coquitlam plays five of its last six games on the road, including a matchup against the lowly Merritt Centennials tonight.
The Express also has two games left in Prince George and one in Trail, as well as one home game left versus Surrey.
ICE CHIPS: Danny Weight (24), Jay O’Brien (23) and Silye (20) are the other Vees with 20 or more goals. O’Brien is third in the BCHL with 61 points despite missing 12 games due to injury. Trail’s Kent Johnson has ran away and hid with the scoring title, notching 40 goals and 94 points to lead runner-up Cristophe Tellier of Surrey by a whopping 29 points… The Vees are now 19-4-1-1 at home, while completing their road schedule at 22-7-0 … Spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone and the Vees. Get two tickets, two glasses of wine (or beer) as well as two chocolate dipped strawberries for just $38 for Friday’s big game against Coquitlam. Head to the Valley First Box Office or visit at ValleyFirstTix.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
CJHL RANKINGS: Despite their 10-game winning streak, the Vees stayed at No. 14 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Coquitlam is the only other BCHL team ranked, moving up three spots to No. 4.
Alberta league teams Sherwood Park Crusaders and Okotoks Oilers remained one-two in the rankings, Summerside Western Capitals (Maritimes league) went up one spot to No. 3, while Battlefords North Stars jumped three spots to sit just behind Coquitlam at No. 5.
