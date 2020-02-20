The games don’t mean a lot in the standings for the Penticton Vees, but don’t expect them to ease up on the throttle as they close out the BCHL regular season this weekend.
The Vees (42-12-1-1) host the high-flying Wenatchee Wild (30-22-3-1) in a battle of two of the hottest teams in the BCHL Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“We’ve managed our energy well and it would be the wrong mindset to sit guys out and take our foot off the pedal,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson.
He noted the Wild – who could finish anywhere from third to fifth in the Interior Division – still have a lot at stake.
“It’s a team we could see if we make it through the first round,” said Harbinson. “We’ve had a few of our most fast-paced and exciting games against them this season. We want to keep playing like we’ve been playing and keep the momentum going into the post-season.”
The Vees – winners of 10 of their last 11 games - clinched their ninth straight Interior pennant two weekends ago.
Wenatchee stumbled through the first few months of the season but are rolling now with seven straight victories, including some big wins over the likes of Vernon, Salmon Arm, Surrey, Chilliwack and BCHL regular season champs Coquitlam.
The Wild has 64 points and Vernon and Salmon Arm each has 63 going into the last two games. Vernon has arguably the easiest schedule with a home-and-home series against West Kelowna, while Salmon Arm visits Trail Friday night and hosts Merritt on Sunday afternoon.
Going into the weekend, the Vipers would also win any tiebreakers over Wenatchee and Salmon Arm.
Whoever finishes third in the division plays the Victoria Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, while the other two teams would face each other.
It is already guaranteed that the Vees will open the playoffs against West Kelowna, while Trail will take on Prince George.
The Vees lead the season series over the Wild 3-1, with one of the victories coming in overtime.
Harbinson said both goaltenders (Yaniv Perets and Carl Stankowski) will get a start this weekend. Stankowski was among several Vees who succumbed to an illness last week, but Harbinson said everyone is healthy right now.
The only player questionable for the weekend is forward Jack Barnes (upper-body). Harbinson said even if Barnes doesn’t play, he should be ready for the playoff opener on Feb. 27
Also at stake in the final weekend of the regular season:
Island Division: Cowichan Valley Capitals lead Nanaimo Clippers by three points for the pennant with the teams going head-to-head Friday night at the Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo.
The Capitals host Alberni Valley on Saturday, while Nanaimo goes to Alberni on Sunday to close it out.
The Clippers do own the tiebreaker over the Capitals.
The pennant winner faces fourth-place Alberni in the first round, while the runner-up would take on the Powell River Kings.
Mainland Division: The playoff matchups are set with first-place Coquitlam taking on Langley, and the Surrey Eagles playing the Chilliwack Chiefs.
Home-ice advantage is yet to be determined in the Surrey-Chilliwack series. The surging Eagles just swept the Chiefs in a home-and-home series to pull even at 61 points with each team having one game left.
The big key is Surrey now holds the tiebreaker over the Chiefs.
Both teams finish with a home game against Langley, with the Rivermen visiting Surrey Friday and Chilliwack on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles can render Sunday’s game irrelevant with a victory Friday night.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees need two wins to equal the number of road victories they had this season. The Vees went 22-7-0 on the road and are currently 20-5-1-1 at home … While the Vees have four players (Jay O’Brien, David Sillinger, Danny Weight and Lukas Sillinger) in the top 12 of league scoring, Wenatchee’s top scorer is F Nick Cafarelli with a modest 40 points. Brian Adams leads in goals with 19, while talented F Sam Morton has 30 goals in 24 games since returning to Wenatchee from university.