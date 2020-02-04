Shootouts were needed to decide a pair of high-scoring matchups in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
League scoring leader Ben Cougny had three goals and three assists and Joe Kandola scored his third of the game for the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as first-place TC Auto Sales shaded Theos 9-8.
Herb Alex tallied a goal and three assists and Venna Veselka and Peter Toth also clicked for TCA.
Al Manning and Brian Johnston each had hat-tricks for Theos, Andy Burt and Carlos Mendonca had solos and Zico Pescada racked up four assists.
The shootout finished at 4-3. Cougny – who has 31 goals and 63 points - had a rare miss, but teammate Kandola got the winner against goalkeeper Pat Van Ryswyk.
In the other game, Reid Jenkins’ third goal was the shootout winner as Penticton Lock and Key edged Harvey-Lister-Webb 8-7.
Manning, also doing double duty on the day, had a hat-trick and Phil Barata and Ron Dirksen had one apiece for PLK.
Gord McLaren, returning after missing two weeks with a sore back, scored four goals and Paul Borba had three for HLW. Derrick Webb tacked on three assists and goalkeeper Tom McGill picked up an assist to take his remarkable point total to 15 on the season.
The shootout ended up 3-2 for PLK.
TC Auto leads the league through 14 games with 31 points, HLW has 23, Theos 17 and PLK 13.
In games played Jan. 26, Cougny racked up five goals and two helpers and Alex got the shootout winner as TC Auto outlasted HLW 10-9.
Charley Mayer had three goals and Toth logged a goal and four assists.
Borba had three goals and two assists, Johnston and Dave Cruikshank two goals each and Webb and Pascal Delaquis singles for HLW.
Burt produced a hat-trick as Theos topped PLK 6-2.
Pescada had a goal and two assists and Dirksen and Mendonca also connected.
Goncalves and James Fofonoff replied for PLK.
In games this Sunday, TC Auto meets PLK at 10 a.m., and Theos takes on HLW at 11:10 a.m.
