The undefeated Penticton Vees are gearing up for a couple of Showcase showdowns right here at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
And, if the price is right, the Vees will still be perfect at 10-0 after the weekend.
Penticton is welcoming eight other B.C. Hockey League teams to the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday and Saturday as they co-host the second half of the annual BCHL Showcase Festival.
A total of eight games will be played Friday and Saturday, with the Vees facing the Vernon Vipers Friday night and the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.
Both are 7 p.m. puck-drops as the Vees take on the two Interior Division rivals for the first time this season.
Vernon is off to a 3-3 start to the season. They’ve played the fewest games in the 17-team league, haven’t scored much (14 goals) and haven’t given up many (18).
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said the Vipers will be looking to get back on track after a 7-2 home-ice defeat to Cowichan Valley on Saturday.
“They’re a strong skating team,” said Harbinson. “Teams coached by Jason (McKee) usually defend well and are very structurally sound.”
McKee takes over from long-time head coach Mark Ferner, who parted ways with the Vipers after the season and is now a scout in the Buffalo Sabres organization.
If the Vernon game is more tight-checking, the Wenatchee game will be decidedly not.
“They’re a real fast, skilled team that doesn’t mind getting in a track meet and beating you in transition,” said Harbinson.
The Wild are off to a strong 5-1-1-1 start to the season, leaving them three points behind second-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks and four back of Penticton.
“It’s an important early-season matchup,” said Harbinson, whose Vees are looking to win an unprecedented ninth straight Interior pennant.
Harbinson said the 8-0 Vees know they’re eventually going to lose, but are enjoying the ride for as long as it goes.
“As long as we keep doing things the right way, we’re going to keep giving ourselves a chance,” said Harbinson.
Harbinson said it’s a great opportunity for teams to see other teams first-hand at the Showcase Festival.
A couple of other marquee matchups have Wenatchee taking on Salmon Arm Friday at 1 p.m., and Salmon Arm facing Coquitlam Express Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Express are 7-1-0 and currently the only other BCHL team aside from the Vees listed in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings. The Vees are No. 1 in the nation and the Express No. 14.
“There is going to be some real good hockey aside from just our two games,” said Harbinson.
And there will be more to the event than just the eight games played over the two days.
While there will be numerous college and NHL scouts in attendance as per usual, the league has introduced a new festival format for the Penticton part of the Showcase Festival.
That will include a Hockey House at the SOEC where fans, parents and kids will be able to participate in fun and interactive activities.
The BCHL is also hosting a Hockey Panel Saturday at 6 p.m. in the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame display area at the SOEC, which will feature former NHL players and current and past BCHL dads such as Mike Richter, Doug Weight and Dixon Ward.
BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb will be asking questions of the panel members, and fans are encouraged to come by and listen in.
The full schedule of games in Penticton (all at the SOEC) is as follows:
FRIDAY
10 a.m., Prince George vs. West Kelowna.
1 p.m., Wenatchee vs. Salmon Arm.
4 p.m., Merritt vs. Trail
7 p.m., Vernon vs. Penticton
SATURDAY
10 a.m., Salmon Arm vs. Coquitlam
1 p.m., Trail vs. Prince George
4 p.m., West Kelowna vs. Vernon
7 p.m., Penticton vs. Wenatchee
ICE CHIPS: Fred Harbinson said G Yaniv Perets – coming off consecutive shutouts – will start tonight against Vernon, with G Derek Krall getting the call against Wenatchee in his first start on home ice this season … The Vees have avoided the injury bug early in the season, though F Jack Barnes (lower-body) is doubtful for Friday’s game… Showcase Festival game tickets are on sale at the SOEC Box Office as well as valleyfirsttix.com for $15 a day and $30 for all eight games, including both Vees games… Despite playing at the SOEC, the Vees are the designated “road” team against Wenatchee, meaning the Wild will wear their white jerseys and have the last line change. The Vees are the designated “home” team against Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.