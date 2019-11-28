The Penticton Vees swung a deal to bolster their blueline ahead of a home-and-home series with the Merritt Centennials Friday and Saturday.
Penticton acquired 1999-born defenceman Nico Somerville from the Victoria Grizzlies for 2000-born forward Alex DiPaolo and 2001-born defenceman Colton Kitchen.
The deal still leaves the Vees thin numbers-wise on the back end and cuts into the depth in the forward ranks.
“When a player of that calibre comes available you have to do it,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson. “He’s got a ton of experience …. a terrific two-way guy who skates, shoots and defends extremely well.”
The five-foot-10, 185-pound Port Alberni product has played 181 games with the Grizzlies over a span of five seasons, tallying 14 goals and 71 points while accumulating 124 penalty minutes.
Somerville has had a terrific season thus far on a struggling Victoria team, collecting four goals and 22 points in 30 games after being named an alternate captain.
Somerville recently committed to play collegiate hockey next season at American International College (AIC).
DiPaolo was in his first season with the Vees after arriving in an off-season trade with Coquitlam, logging four goals and 10 points in 29 games. Kitchen had an assist in 15 games after coming over in a deal with Nanaimo in October.
“We’re going to need to add another forward at some point, but right now the main issues have been with the injuries on the back end,” said Harbinson. “We’ve had a few guys who’ve had to play too many minutes, especially with the busy schedule we’ve had in the last three weeks or so.”
Harbinson said Ethan Martini, who has missed 15 games with an upper-body ailment, will miss three more games before being eligible to come off injured reserve in time for a game Dec. 6 in West Kelowna.
Fellow rearguard Cade Webber (lower-body) has missed seven games and is out indefinitely.
Forward Jack Barnes returns tonight after serving a two-game suspension resulting from a major penalty taken Nov. 20 in Coquitlam.
The Vees could lose defenceman Evan McIntyre and/or forward Lukas Sillinger for five games if either earn spots on the Canada West team for the World Junior-A Challenge that starts Dec. 7 in Dawson Creek, B.C.
McIntyre and Sillinger will leave after Saturday’s home game against Merritt for the Canada West selection camp in Calgary. If either doesn’t make the team, they will return in time to play in the Vees game in Wenatchee on Wednesday.
“We’re obviously hoping both guys make the team … it’s great for them and for our program,” said Harbinson.
Despite losing three straight, the Vees (21-8-1) are still in first place in the Interior Division, but just a point ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters and three ahead of Salmon Arm Silverbacks .
The Vees are making their third and final visit to Merritt Friday at 7 p.m., having won the first two meetings 7-3 on Sept. 13 and 4-1 on Oct. 27.
After winning their previous three games, Merritt (8-16-1) was dismantled 9-2 at home on Tuesday by the Smoke Eaters and are in sixth place in the Interior, two points ahead of the last-place West Kelowna Warriors.
“I’m sure they will be hungry to bounce back but so will we,” said Harbinson. “Their building always presents different challenges but we’ve had success there so we just have to go in there with the same mindset and try to get a greasy road victory.”
Yaniv Perets will get the start on goal Friday.
On Saturday, the Vees will be trying to find the answer to their home-ice troubles as the Cents make the return visit in a 6 p.m. start.
It’s the Vees annual Anti-Bullying Night game and a crowd of around 4,000 is expected at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees are just 6-4-1 at the SOEC this season, including a hard-luck 5-3 loss to Prince George on Wednesday.
“When you lose, you’re disappointed, while other times like Wednesday’s game you’re just disappointed for the guys,” said Harbinson. “We felt we played really hard and deserved a better fate. You limit a team to 21 shots and score three goal yourself, you can’t lose the game.
“For whatever reason we haven’t played our best at home, but it’s not because the fans haven’t got behind us. They were really loud and supportive (on Wednesday), but even though we kept coming back to tie it, we just couldn’t get the lead. It was a tough one, but that’s hockey.”
ICE CHIPS: Trail F Kent Johnson racked up a goal and five assists in the 9-2 rout of Merritt, and leads the BCHL with 58 points. Vees F Jay O’Brien, who had an assist in the loss to P.G., is second with 43 points… Nico Somerville is the second alternate captain acquired by the Vees from Victoria this season, with F Darwin Lakoduk coming over in a trade earlier this month for F Vincent Nardone… The addition of Somerville gives the Vees the maximum of six 1999-born (20-year-old) players. Defencemen Steve Holtz and Carson Kosobud, and forwards O’Brien, David Silye and Colton Kalezic are the others.
