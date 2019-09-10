Will Kruiper scored twice to give Ward’s Cider a 3-1 victory over Penticton TCA in Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 55-and-over division play Thursday at Beasley Sports Fields.
Matt Cherrille also scored for Ward’s, while Gord McLaren connected for Penticton.
Ward’s finished in second place with a 14-1-3 record while Penticton held on to finish third at 12-4-2.
The playoff schedule will be announced shortly.
In 45-and-over division play, it was a frustrating evening for Penticton Dental Centre FC on Monday.
The squad travelled to Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna to play Kal Tire, but the game wasn’t played because no referee or assistants were available to officiate due to a scheduling mix-up.
The Penticton squad came home to learn Brown Benefits had beaten Interior Beverages 6-0 to jump past them into first place.
Brown is now 16-2-2 with one game left, while Penticton is a point back at 16-2-1 with two games left.
The game against Kal will be made up during the next two weeks.
Penticton’s other remaining game is a tough test against Mission Cleaners Monday at 7 p.m. at King’s Park 3.
Brown plays Kal Tire in its last league game on Monday.
