The Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles came up a point shy of a berth in the Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division playoffs.
The youthful squad dropped a tough 3-1 decision to Surrey United in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at King’s Park.
A tie ultimately would have been enough to see the Pinnacles through to the playoff tournament this weekend in Victoria, but it was Kelowna-based Okanagan FC that hung on to the fourth and final spot despite losing both their weekend home games.
“It was a tough one for the boys,” said assistant coach Manuel Borba. “We were right there and a couple of mistakes cost us. That was our problem, giving up goals. We scored the third most in the league but we gave up the most.”
The Pinnacles (6-8-0) knew Okanagan was losing late to TC Tigers Vancouver, and after James Hill scored early in the second half to cut the Surrey lead to 2-0, they had an opening.
Surrey, which had already clinched a playoff spot by beating Okanagan 1-0 on Saturday, quickly dashed those hopes by scoring off a Pinnacles miscue three minutes to make it 3-1.
“We gave up a crucial goal that made it 2-0 just before the half, we get ourselves back in it and gave it right back,” said Borba. “We pushed hard, we had chances … we knew we could get in with the tie but we just came up short.”
The Pinnacles had four 17-year-old starters, including goalkeeper Ryan Peters, who started the last four games. A few other youngsters played big minutes.
“We took a big step forward and the local guys will all be back,” said Borba. “It was a very young group and they gained a lot of experience.”
Borba said he didn’t know if Florida players Owen Tworkowski and Micah Smoak will be back. Both were huge additions, with Smoak leading the team and the league in scoring until the last weekend of the season with eight goals.
First-year head coach Chris Bennett will be back in Penticton, but likely not as head coach of the Pinnacles.
The legendary Canadian soccer coach is on the verge of signing a contract as head coach of the Pinnacles FC youth soccer program.
Borba said Bennett would likely be too busy with the Pinnacles FC district team programs to serve as head coach of the PCSL team.
“He’ll still be around to help, but to what level depends on what the youth soccer job entails,” said Borba. “Having Chris is going to be a great addition for youth soccer in our area.”
FREE KICKS: The playoff semifinals in Victoria will see first-place Victoria Highlanders take on Okanagan FC, with second-place FC Tigers Vancouver facing Surrey United. The final will be played on Sunday. Victoria and Tigers finished tied at 9-3-2 but the Highlanders had the better goal differential (plus 27 to plus 15). Surrey finished at 8-4-2 and Okanagan was 6-7-1. Kamloops Wolfpack finished tied with the Pinnacles at 5-6-3 while Khalsa Sporting Club (3-6-5) and Mid-Isle Mariners (0-9-5) rounded out the standings.
