The Summerland Steam closed out the KIJHL pre-season with a .500 record after edging the Osoyoos Coyotes 5-4 Saturday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
It was the back end of a home-and-home between the South Okanagan rivals, with the Coyotes rallying in the third period to tie the Steam 3-3 Friday at the Summerland Arena.
Summerland finished its four-game exhibition slate with a 1-1-2 record.
The Coyotes closed out their pre-season slate by dropping a 5-4 decision to the Princeton Posse Sunday at the Sun Bowl.
Osoyoos finished with a 1-2-1 pre-season mark.
The KIJHL regular season starts this weekend with the Steam at home to play the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday and North Okanagan Knights on Saturday. Both are 7:30 p.m. puck-drops.
Osoyoos opens on the road Friday against Columbia Valley Rockies and Saturday against Kimberley Dynamiters.
