The 2019-20 Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League season takes to the ice on Monday.
The Hitmen take on the Game Time Sports Wolverines in the opening game at 8:45 p.m. at Memorial Arena.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the other two teams in the four-team league do battle at 8:30 p.m. at the OHS rink at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Wolverines and Broncos meet Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. at Memorial, with the Biscuits and Hitmen closing out the first week of action Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Visit recsms.com for the complete schedule.
