The Penticton Vees will look to keep their perfect record intact – and knock yet another long road trip off their schedule.
Penticton takes on the Powell River Kings Friday at 7 p.m. at the Hap Parker Arena, before heading to the Island to take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Vees, 10-0-0 on the season, have played seven road games, while another played at the BCHL Showcase Festival in Penticton last weekend counted as a “road” game.
“It’s nice to get a lot of these (trips) out of the way before the snow flies,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson.
Harbinson noted the Vees have already made their one trip to Prince George and only have one trip left to Trail (Jan. 10).
After the weekend, the Vees only have to go back to Vancouver Island for one game on Nov. 2 against Victoria, which is preceded by their lone visit to Surrey on Nov. 1.
The Vees go to Wenatchee for two games soon as well - Nov. 8-9. They also go south of the border to visit the Wild for the last time on Dec. 4.
Penticton goes to Chilliwack Oct. 26, and has a two-game trip to Langley and Coquitlam Nov. 19-20. They also make their last two trips over the Coquihalla Connector to Merritt Oct. 27 and Nov. 29.
“After Christmas, they’re all close trips (to West Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm) other than the one game in Trail,” said Harbinson.
The Vees schedule is back-loaded with home games, including nine straight and 17 of the last 22 to end the regular season.
This weekend, the Vees are playing two teams that are unbeaten at home, though the Kings (7-6-0) and Bulldogs (5-8-0) have each played only four games in their own buildings.
Alberni also plays Friday, welcoming Victoria Grizzlies to the Weyerhaeuser Arena.
The Vees come home for a few days before heading out on the road again on Wednesday to face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who are off to a terrific start at 8-2-1 and sit three points behind Penticton in the Interior Division.
Next home action for the Vees is Oct. 18 versus Vernon and Oct. 19 against Nanaimo.
Chiefs 2 Vipers 0: Nikita Nesterenko and Kyle Penney scored and Matthieu Caron made 22 saves for the shutout as Chilliwack handed Vernon its third straight shutout defeat on Wednesday in Chilliwack.
Max Palaga made 15 stops for the Vipers, who trailed 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks.
The Chiefs (8-4-0-1) forged one point ahead of idle Coquitlam Express for first place in the Mainland Division. The Express, however, has three games in hand.
Vernon hasn’t scored in 189 minutes and 49 seconds dating back to the third period of a 7-2 home-ice loss to Cowichan Valley on Sept. 28. The Vipers have scored a league-low 14 goals in nine games.
The Vipers get a chance to end the shutout streak Friday night as the lowly Merritt Centennials (2-7-0) visit Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Merritt (4) and Vernon (6) have the fewest points in the BCHL.
West Kelowna Warriors (2-9-2-1) visit Wenatchee for a pair of games Friday and Saturday, both 7:05 p.m. puck-drops.
Express sale approved: The BCHL has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Coquitlam Express to local businessman Fayaz Manji.
Manji will serve as the team’s governor and the team has announced that Ron Veit will serve as alternate governor and special advisor to ownership.
Manji has also appointed Dave McLellan as president of hockey operations, Mark Pettie as vice-president and Alannah Kedra as manager of business operations.
The Express joined the BCHL for the 2001-02 season and played in Coquitlam for four years before moving to Burnaby. In 2010-11 the Express returned to their original home and have been there since.
The team has enjoyed significant success on the ice in years past as they captured the Fred Page Cup as BCHL champions in both 2005-06 and 2013-14 and also won a national championship in 2005-06.
