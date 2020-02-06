Tickets for the 2020 BDO Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) championships March 5-15 in Penticton are now on sale.
The event – in Penticton for a sixth straight year - will see champions crowned in all seven CSSHL western divisions.
This tourney has grown from 33 teams and 609 student athletes in 2015 to 74 teams and over 1,300 student athletes in 2020.
Over the past three years, the event has generated an $8.1-million economic impact for the City of Penticton, organizers say.
Tickets are available at www.valleyfirsttix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).
Tickets are $15 for a day pass, $45 for a division pass and $60 for a full 11-day pass. Admission for spectators 18 years old and younger is free.
The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and SOEC, along with a handful of games in Oliver and Summerland.
