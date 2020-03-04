The heavily-favoured Penticton Vees finished off the West Kelowna Warriors on Wednesday night, but it was not easy.
Carson Kosobud scored at 2:22 of sudden-death overtime after Jackson Niedermayer tied it late as the Vees triumphed 5-4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre to win the BCHL best-of-seven, first-round playoff series 4-1.
Kosobud’s low drive from the left point was partially stopped by goalie Johnny Derrick before rolling over the line on the only shot for either team in overtime.
Connor Hutchison, Steve Holtz and Colton Kalezic had the other goals for the Vees, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in overtime Tuesday in West Kelowna. Jay O’Brien and Danny Weight each had two assists.
Carter Wilkie, John Evans, Levi Stauber and Jake Harrison scored for the Warriors, who turned in a scrappy effort despite finishing 49 points behind the Vees in the regular season.
Derrick was stellar with 37 saves while Yaniv Perets made just 13 stops for Penticton.
The Vees came out with the eye of the tiger, getting the first 12 shots on goal before the Warriors got one eight minutes in.
Penticton finally got rewarded on the power play at 11:43 as Hutchison beat Derrick with a shot from the right circle with traffic in front.
The Warriors tied it on just their second shot of the period at 16:01. Nicholas Ardanaz sprung Wilkie with a stretch pass that caught the Vees napping and Wilkie snapped one past Perets from the bottom of the circle.
Penticton reclaimed the lead just 58 seconds later as Holtz took a slick feed from fellow blueliner Nico Somerville and wired a shot over Derrick’s shoulder and just under the crossbar. Lukas Sillinger also assisted.
The Vees outshot the Warriors 20-4 in the period and got a power play just 28 seconds into the second stanza with a chance to grab control of the game.
Instead, Brendan Pigeon’s dump-in took a crazy bounce off a stanchion to put Evans in alone and he deked Perets before calmly tucking the puck home at 1:14.
The game started to even out after that and the Warriors ended up grabbing their first lead with 1:40 go to in the period.
Right off a faceoff win by Ryan Upson, Brandon Buhr directed a low shot to the net and Perets kicked a rebound right to Stauber to rap into the open side.
Similar to the Vees in the second, the Warriors got an early third-period power play with the chance to extend their lead.
But Tyler Ho forced a turnover in Warriors territory and Kalezic scooped up the loose puck and beat Derrick to tie the game 3-3 with the shorthanded goal at 1:07.
The scrappy Warriors wouldn’t go away though. Captain Jake Harrison – who missed the entire regular season due to injury – scored his first goal on a blast from the left point past a screened Perets at 12:56.
With the spectre of a Game 6 looming, Niedermayer tied it on a terrific individual effort with 1:30 to go, picking the top corner on the short side from the right circle.
Kosobud, Holtz and Derrick were the three stars in front of 2,838 fans.
Vipers 6 Wild 4: Cameron MacDonald produced a hat-trick as Vernon beat Wenatchee at Kal Tire Place to grab a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.
MacDonald got what proved to be the winner at 8:50 of the third and completed his hat-trick into an empty net with 30 seconds left.
Dawson Holt scored twice and Connor Sleeth had the other for the Vipers, who overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit.
Quinn Emerson, Noah Lugli, Brian Adams and Tyler Young replied for the Wild, who had a 33-31 edge in shots on goal.
The Vipers can wrap it up with a victory Friday at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee.
The Vees will open at home as they play the winner of the Vipers-Wild series.
In the Island Division, Cowichan Valley Capitals won 2-1 in Powell River to take a 3-1 series lead over the Kings, with Game 5 set for Friday in Duncan.
In the Mainland Division, regular season champions Coquitlam Express triumphed 5-4 in Langley to complete a four-game sweep of the Rivermen.