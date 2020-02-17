After a disappointing loss to the Coquitlam Express one night earlier, a dramatic and uplifting victory was just what the Penticton Vees needed.
Steve Holtz scored the winner 16 seconds into overtime after Jackson Niedermayer tied it with his second of the game with eight seconds left in regulation as the Vees overcame the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 3-2 Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees first-round playoff opponent was also made official on Sunday afternoon, with the West Kelowna Warriors taking on Penticton in a best-of-seven series starting Feb. 28 and 29 at the SOEC.
The matchup became official when Prince George Spruce Kings earned a point for a 2-1 overtime loss against Langley Rivermen Sunday afternoon in the inaugural “BCHL Road Show” in Kitimat, B.C. (P.G. won 5-1 over the Rivermen in the first game on Saturday night).
The Vees (42-12-1-1) came up short in their bid to catch Coquitlam for first place overall in the BCHL as former captain Massimo Rizzo and the Express beat Penticton 3-2 Friday at the SOEC to clinch their first-ever Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy.
The Vees bounced back for a hard-fought revenge win over an Alberni team that handed Penticton its first loss of the season, a 4-0 decision back on Oct. 12.
Alberni (25-26-2-2) got goals from Mitch Deelstra and Matthew Grouchy and led 1-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks.
Yaniv Perets made 29 saves for his 25th win while Scott Bird made 30 stops in his BCHL debut for the Bulldogs
With Perets pulled for an extra skater, the Vees tied the game late. The puck was bumped to the net by Danny Weight with Niedermayer in front of the goal at the top of the crease as he pushed the puck through the legs of Bird for his 22nd marker of the season.
With the crowd of 3,124 still buzzing from the tying goal, the Vees brought the house down early in overtime. Jay O’Brien sent a backhand saucer pass to Holtz down the right side and the defenceman snapped a shot past Bord on the glove side for his eighth goal of the season.
The Vees lead the league with seven overtime wins – one more than Salmon Arm. Penticton has lost just once in overtime.
Niedermayer, Grouchy and Perets were the three stars.
The Vees conclude the regular season with a pair of games against the Wenatchee Wild (29-22-3-1) Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the SOEC.
After that, the Vees will get set to face their closest geographical rivals, West Kelowna, in the first round of the playoffs.
The Vees won all six meetings with the Warriors this season, though the most recent one was a 5-4 overtime decision Feb. 9 at the SOEC.
There is a 49-point gulf between the two teams in the standings, with the Warriors – who have played much better since Christmas - sitting at 14-32-6-3 going into their Monday afternoon home game against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Trail, which will finish second to the Vees in the Interior Division, will face Mainland Division crossover team Prince George Spruce Kings in the first round of the playoffs.
The other crossover team, the Island Division’s Victoria Grizzlies, will play the No. 3 seed from the Interior (currently Wenatchee), which would leave arch-rivals Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks to battle it out in the other first-round set.
The confirmed playoff matchups from the Coastal Conference going into Monday’s action are in the Mainland Division with Coquitlam opening at home against Langley, and Surrey Eagles taking on the Chilliwack Chiefs (home ice yet to be determined).
The likely matchups in the Island Division will see first-place Cowichan Valley Capitals facing Alberni, and Nanaimo Clippers taking on the Powell River Kings
The only team in the 17-team league to miss the playoffs will be the Merritt Centennials.
CJHL RANKINGS: Despite the fact they are 11-1 in the last 12 games in what many consider the best league in the country, the Vees somehow slipped two spots to No. 14 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Coquitlam, the only other BCHL team ranked, moved up one spot to No. 3 after impressive road wins over Penticton and Trail (5-2) on back-to-back nights.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta league) remained No. 1 with an impressive 45-8-0 record, and Summerside Western Capitals (38-6-0-2, Maritimes league) jumped one spot to No. 2.
Okotoks Oilers (Alberta) slipped two spots to No. 4, while Battleford North Stars (Saskatchewan) round out the top five in the rankings.
Defending national champions Brooks Bandits (Alberta) sit at No. 6, followed by the Powassan Voodoos, Carleton Place Canadians, Wellington Dukes and Braves de Valleyfield.
