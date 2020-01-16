The Penticton Vees will enjoy a steady diet of home cooking in the final five weeks of the regular season as they look to wrap up a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
Penticton (33-11-1-1) has 12 games remaining and 11 of them are at the South Okanagan Events Centre, including matchups Friday at 7 p.m. against the reeling Merritt Centennials and Saturday at 6 p.m. versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
The Vees, coming off a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory in Vernon on Wednesday, are 10 points ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters with the Smokies holding a game in hand.
Any combination of Vees points gained and Trail points lost adding up to 16 will secure the pennant for Penticton. Vernon, Wenatchee and Salmon Arm also have outside chances of catching the Vees.
The Vees have won six of their last seven games and are 6-0-0-1 in their last seven home games. After a slow start at the SOEC, the Vees are now 12-4-1-1 on home ice.
The Vees only remaining road game is Tuesday in West Kelowna. Penticton is 21-7 on their travels this season.
Merritt (10-29-1-3) is in freefall mode with seven straight losses as they visit the SOEC for the second time this season. The Cents have fallen three points behind West Kelowna Warriors for the final BCHL playoff berth, with the Warriors also owning a game in hand.
The Cents, who dealt away several veterans before the Jan. 10 trade deadline, are led by forward Christian Buono with a modest nine goals and 30 points.
Merritt is near the bottom in most statistical categories, including by far the most goals allowed (200), worst goal differential (minus-80) and 14th fewest goals scored at 120.
The Vees have won all four meetings with Merritt this season with the teas meeting once more next Friday (Jan. 24) at the SOEC.
Salmon Arm (23-18-1-1) figures to provide a stiffer test for the Vees. The teams split the first four meetings, with the Vees winning 5-2 on Jan. 3 for their first victory in three trips to the Shaw Centre this season.
Salmon Arm, currently in fourth place a point behind Vernon and two up on Wenatchee, has righted the ship somewhat by going 4-4-0 in their last eight games. The Silverbacks had a dreadful 0-8-0-1 stretch in November and December that ultimately resulted in head coach Scott Atkinson being relieved of his duties.
Coming off a 6-2 home-ice win over Prince George on Wednesday, the Silverbacks are led by forward Noah Wakeford (16 goals, 43 points) and slick defenceman Akito Hirose who leads all BCHL blueliners in points with 43.
The Vees and Silverbacks will meet one more time this season Feb. 7 at the SOEC. Salmon Arm is the only Interior team with a chance to win the season series with Penticton.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: The scorching hot Coquitlam Express are in position to clinch the Mainland Division as early as Sunday. The Express (38-6-0), winners of 19 of their last 20, could accomplish that by beating the Chilliwack Chiefs on the road tonight and the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Sunday.
The Chiefs, however, halted Coquitlam’s 17-game win streak with a 6-1 triumph last weekend, while Cowichan (28-12-1-4) currently leads the Island Division by three points over the Nanaimo Clippers.
Coquitlam is eight points ahead of the Vees for first place overall in the BCHL and the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy.
The Express plays the Vees Feb. 14 at the SOEC.
PLAYOFFS: It appears as though the Prince George Spruce Kings (33 points) and Victoria Grizzlies (32 points) will be the two teams to cross over into the Interior Division for the playoffs.
P.G. has fallen seven points behind Surrey in the Mainland Division and Victoria is 13 behind Powell River in the Island Division.
As it currently stands, the Vees would take on their closest geographical rivals – the West Kelowna Warriors – in the first round of the playoffs.
SCORING RACE: With roughly one-quarter of the season left to go, it looks like Trail star Kent Johnson will breeze to the BCHL scoring title.
Despite missing four games, Johnson has 79 points in 41 contests, giving him a 25-point bulge over teammate Owen Ozar at 54.
Johnson also leads in goals with 31 (six more than Coquitlam’s Greg Lapointe) and assists with 48 (14 more than Ozar and Hirose).
Michael Colella of Trail is third with 50 points followed by three Vees – David Silye and Jay O’Brien each with 48 and Lukas Sillinger with 47. Lapointe is next with 46 and Vees’ Danny Weight is among four players tied for eighth at 45.
NET DIVIDENDS: Coquitlam’s Clay Stevenson, with a remarkable 27-2 record, is tops among BCHL goaltenders with a 1.68 goals-against average.
Jordan Naylor of Nanaimo is 20-6-2 with a 1.75 GAA and league-best .944 save percentage (Stevenson is second at .938).
Vees’ Yaniv Perets is third with a 19-7-2 record, a 2.20 GAA and a .916 save percentage.
Perets and Naylor are tied for the league lead with five shutouts while Stevenson and Nanaimo’s Zachary Bennett each have three.
