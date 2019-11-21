The Osoyoos Coyotes rallied for a big overtime win in the battle of the South Okanagan.
Brendan Moseley scored with 2:05 left in the first overtime period as the Coyotes defeated the Summerland Steam 4-3 in KIJHL action Wednesday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
It was just the second win of the season for the Coyotes (2-17-1-2) and first on home ice. The Coyotes edged within 10 points of the North Okanagan Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
Brandon Della Paolera and Jack Henderson scored power play goals in a 56-second midway through the third period as the Coyotes overcame a 3-1 deficit to force overtime.
Della Paolera also had two assists, Bryson Garska had a goal and Blake Astorino added three helpers for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks.
Cody Swan with two and Ethan Grover scored for the Steam (10-11-0-3) with Austin O’Neil contributing two assists. Swan is tied for sixth in the league with 30 points.
Curt Doyle was sensational in goal for the Coyotes with 51 saves, including stopping all 24 shots he faced in the second period.
Eric Scherger made 30 stops for the Steam, who are in second place in the division, two points ahead of Princeton Posse. The Steam has played a league-high 24 games.
The Steam had won the first two matchups against their local rivals, winning 8-2 Sept. 25 at the Sun Bowl and 4-3 Sept. 27 at the Summerland Arena.
The Steam takes on the Kelowna Chiefs Friday at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Arena. First-place Kelowna (16-3-0) leads the Steam by eight points and has five games in hand.
Osoyoos has a tough test as well as they welcome the defending KIJHL and provincial junior-B champion Revelstoke Grizzlies to the Sun Bowl Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Revelstoke leads the Doug Birks Division with a 13-3-1-2 record.
