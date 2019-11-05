A dismal start to the season is a distant memory for the scorching-hot Trail Smoke Eaters.
The league’s hottest and highest scoring team clashes with the resurgent Penticton Vees in the second “Wicked Wednesday” matchup of the season at 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Trail (13-6-2-1) has been on a 13-1-1-1 tear since opening the season at 0-5-1. Trail’s only regulation loss during the torrid run was a 4-2 defeat to the Vees Oct. 23 at the SOEC.
Penticton has won all three meetings with Trail by a combined score of 15-4.
“They’ve been on fire these last 16 games,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “It’s a great test for us.”
The Vees (16-3-1) have won five straight themselves and have a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Interior Division with two points – or even one – on Wednesday.
Harbinson said Trail has a potential MVP candidate in centre Kent Johnson, who leads the league with 40 points. Linemate Michael Colella is second at 35 and Owen Ozar is fifth with 27 points.
The Smokies just welcomed back another vital cog in highly touted forward Phillippe Lapointe, who has five goals and nine points in only five games.
“We haven’t played them yet with (Lapointe) in the lineup,” said Harbinson. “It will be interesting to see how they roll with their lines.”
The Vees have limited Johnson to two assists and Colella to a single goal in a 7-1 loss in the three games so far.
“You can’t cheat for offence against them… you’ve got to stay on the right side of the puck or they’ll make you pay,” said Harbinson. “We’ve done a good job of not giving (Johnson) easy ice.”
Trail is coming off earning three points in two games in Salmon Arm against the Silverbacks, who are tied with the Vees for first place at 16-4-1.
“(Trail) can win in a lot of different ways,” said Harbinson. “They’re not afraid to try and outscore you.”
The Vees have righted their own ship with five straight wins that followed a four-game winless dip.
“It’s been a little bit of everything,” said Harbinson. “We lost a couple after our great start and that helped get us re-focused. It also helped to have some new players coming in to give us a bit of a lift.”
The Vees acquired goalie Carl Stankowski, defenceman Colton Kitchen and forward Tyler Ho right after the victory over Trail on Oct. 23. All three have made a significant impact.
Harbinson said he hadn’t decided on whether Yaniv Perets or Stankowski will start versus Trail.
“We’ve got two real good goaltenders and we’re going to need both of them to continue to play well,” said Harbinson. “We’ve got a lot of big games ahead.”
The Vees will in fact play three games a week for the next five weeks. They are also starting a stretch of six straight games against rivals from the upper echelon of the Interior Division (3 with Wenatchee, 2 with Salmon Arm and the Trail game).
“It’s a real important part of our season,” said Harbinson.
The good news is the Vees are almost completely healthy, with defenceman Ethan Martini the only player out. Martini has a shoulder injury and is eligible to come off injured reserve Nov. 20.
“He’s making good progress,” said Harbinson. “He’s got the sling off now so he’s getting closer.”
The Vees play two games against the Wild in Wenatchee on Friday and Saturday.
ICE CHIPS: Tickets for this and all Wicked Wednesday games are just $5 … While Trail leads the league with 82 goals in 22 games, the Vees have scored the most goals per game (79 in only 20 games). The Vees also have by far the best goal differential at plus-35, with Salmon Arm second at plus-22… Vees F Jay O’Brien is third in the league in scoring with 29 points, while F Danny Weight in 10th with 24 points.
