It’s Valentine’s Day, but don’t expect any love to be lost between the Penticton Vees and Coquitlam Express.
The top two teams in the BCHL clash for the second and final time this season Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The game has some compelling storylines, with former Vees captain/centre Massimo Rizzo making his first ever return to the SOEC with the Express.
The Vees (41-11-1-1) are riding a 10-game winning streak to get within four points of the Express (43-8-1-1) for first place overall in the league.
Add in the fact there was some blood at the end of the game Nov. 20 in Coquitlam when the Express handed the Vees their worst loss of the season – a 7-2 thumping – and it figures to be an intriguing matchup.
“It’s the top two teams in the league, both teams have a lot of skill and it should be a fast-paced, entertaining game,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson.
Harbinson wasn’t interested in adding fuel to the fire where Rizzo and the Nov. 20 game were concerned.
“I really don’t care who they have in their lineup,” said Harbinson. “I’m sure (Rizzo) wants to beat us and we want to beat them. We’re concerned about ourselves and playing well in these last four (home) games. I’m sure there will be an edge to the game and we certainly want to protect home ice.”
The coach said the Vees haven’t forgotten about the game in Coquitlam, where Penticton was banged up and going on fumes after a physical game in Langley 24 hours earlier.
“It’s no time for settling scores or getting involved in any side games,” said Harbinson. “Obviously we can still catch them and we need to win this game to have a chance.”
Harbinson noted the Vees have as much impetus to beat Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday (6 p.m.).
“They beat us, too, handed us our first (loss) of the season, and shut us out (4-0),” said Harbinson.
The Bulldogs (25-24-1-2) halted the Vees 11-game season-opening winning streak in the game Oct. 12 at the Weyerhaeuser Arena.
The Bulldogs are entrenched in fourth place in the Island Division, six points ahead of the Victoria Grizzlies and six behind the Powell River Kings.
As for Rizzo, the 18-year-old Burnaby product has enjoyed a solid first season with Coquitlam.
He has a career-best 17 goals – including hat-tricks Nov. 22 against Surrey and Jan. 31 versus Langley. Rizzo, dealt by the Vees in the off-season for since-departed forward Alex DiPaolo, has a four-game point streak (four goals, seven points), though he did not suit up for Coquitlam’s last game, a 9-2 romp Tuesday in Merritt.
Rizzo, bound for University of North Dakota this fall, logged two assists in the 7-2 victory over the Vees.
Injuries have hampered Rizzo in his three seasons in the BCHL. He has missed 16 games so far this season with Coquitlam.
Rizzo was projected to be picked in the top few rounds in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, but after being limited by injuries last season with the Vees, he ended up being picked in the seventh round, 216th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes.
Coquitlam is 5-0-1 in its last six games after a rare blip that saw the Express lose two straight home games to Cowichan Valley and Prince George in late-January.
Alberni Valley has struggled mightily of late, losing six straight games in regulation before edging Powell River 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.
The Vees are hoping Carl Stankowski will be recovered from an illness to play Friday’s game, as fellow goalie Yaniv Perets is nursing a minor lower-body ailment.
Vees forward Jack Barnes (upper-body) is ruled out for the weekend, with rookie Liam Noble expected to draw back into the lineup.
ICE CHIPS: Spend Valentine’s Day with your special someone and the Vees. Get two tickets, two glasses of wine (or beer) as well as two chocolate dipped strawberries for just $38 for tonight’s game against Coquitlam. Head to the Valley First Box Office or visit ValleyFirstTix.com to purchase tickets… The battle to avoid finishing as the bottom playoff seed stayed status quo as the West Kelowna Warriors lost 6-2 in Salmon Arm Wednesday night, while the Prince George Spruce Kings lost 3-0 in Surrey on Thursday morning. The Kings lead the Warriors by three points with each club having four games left. The Warriors, currently projected to face the Vees, visit the Vernon Vipers on Saturday night … The inaugural BCHL Road Show, presented by LNG Canada, goes to the Tamitik Arena in Kitimat, B.C. this weekend with the Langley Rivermen taking on Prince George in games Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.