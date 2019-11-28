The Summerland Steam will try to build on a big road win over Kelowna and generate some consistency in a pair of key divisional games on the weekend.
Summerland (11-11-0-3) welcomes the North Okanagan Knights (8-13-0-3) to the Summerland Arena in a 7:30 p.m. puck-drop.
On Saturday, the Steam visit the Princeton Posse (10-10-1-2) at 7 p.m. in a showdown for second place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
The Steam is two points ahead of the Posse, who defeated North Okanagan 4-1 in Armstrong on Tuesday.
North Okanagan has struggled to find their footing after having four wins stripped away for use of an ineligible player.
The Knights are in fourth place, 12 points ahead of the Osoyoos Coyotes for the last playoff spot in the division.
Osoyoos (2-18-1-2) visits the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday. The Eagles (8-13-1) are tied with Kamloops for fourth place in the Doug Birks Division after holding the Kelowna Chiefs to a 2-2 tie Tuesday at the Rutland Arena.
Kelowna (17-4-1) is 10 points ahead of second-place Summerland in the Ohlhausen Division.
