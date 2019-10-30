A revitalized power play and some instant contributions from a trio of newcomers helped the Vees get back to their winning ways as they prepare for yet another weekend on the road.
The Vees (14-3-1), started the season with 11 straight wins, staggered through a four-game winless skid, before winning the next three to haul themselves back within two points of first-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks (15-3-1) in the Interior Division.
Penticton visits the Surrey Eagles on Friday and the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday. It will make it 14 of their first 20 games on the road for the Vees.
“We don’t want to take a step back now,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson, who has watched his team go an impressive 10-2 on their travels thus far.
“I like where we are sitting but we’ve seen it can turn quickly. There are a lot of good teams in this league.”
After a big midweek win over Trail, the Vees struggling power play erupted for the game-winning goal in overtime against Chilliwack, before clicking three times in a 4-1 win in Merritt on Sunday afternoon.
“We were able to work on it in practice,” said Harbinson. “We had some great chances against Trail and then it clicked for us on the weekend.”
The two power play units were altered significantly and one of the big changes was getting defenceman Steve Holtz on the first unit. It was his bomb from just outside the slot that gave the Vees the win in Chilliwack.
“You need skill, you need hockey sense,” said Harbinson. “With a good power play, you make one or two good passes and get the puck and players to the net. Having a threat like Holtz at the top with his heavy shot makes a difference.
“It goes back and forth during a season and you can’t get frustrated. We feel now we’ve got two really balanced units that can produce.”
The Vees added goalie Carl Stankowski, defenceman Colton Kitchen and forward Tyler Ho in trades and all three impressed in their debuts.
Stankowski got to Penticton just in time to back-up Yaniv Perets at home against Trail, then was sensational to win in his debut against Chilliwack.
Harbinson said both Stankowski and Perets will get starts with the back-to-back games this weekend.
Ho, who played in the BCHL last season with Vernon, scored against Merritt and impressed the coaching staff with his energy and smart play on an effective line with Jack Barnes and Liam Noble.
“That line played a lot more in the offensive zone than they did in the defensive end,” said Harbinson. “It adds a lot of depth to our lineup.”
Kitchen stepped in as the sixth defenceman after Ethan Martini (shoulder) was injured and placed on injured reserve. The 18-year-old played with several different partners and did not look out of place.
“He took a slapshot in the face, got six or seven stitches and came back and played well,” said Harbinson. “The kid showed a lot of courage.”
After sending young defenceman Scott Gilowski back to the Okanagan Rockets major midget team, Martini got hurt next game and the Vees were down to five defencemen, necessitating the move to acquire Kitchen from the Nanaimo Clippers for future considerations.
Gilowski has been signed to an affiliated player card and is available to be called up to the Vees for a maximum of 10 games. Once Okanagan’s season ends, Gilowski would be eligible to play the remainder of the season for Penticton.
Also this week, the Vees sent forward Danyk Drouin to Caledonia of the Greater Ontario Junior B Hockey League. Drouin had only played in three games for the Vees.
The Vees are currently at 21 players on the active roster (13 forwards, 6 defencemen and 2 goalies). They will be at 22 when Martini returns in about 4-5 weeks.
Forward Jackson Niedermayer, who missed the two weekend games with an upper-body injury, has returned to practice and is expected to play this weekend.
Both games are 7 p.m. puck-drops.
