The Keith McIver team logged a 61 to post a two-shot win at the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s and senior ladies’ five-player scramble outing on Wednesday.
Other members of the team were Frank Gair, Elaine Vonck, Art Moore and Brian Parkinson.
Second place at 63 went to Randy Dewolf, Gary Gibbons, Jo Anne Long, Nori Stinson and Don Stinson.
Long time 50/50 fundraiser volunteer Don Stinson celebrated his 84th birthday with the second-place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.