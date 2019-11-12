With first place in the Interior Division on the line, the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks open a home-and-home series Wednesday night at Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.
The Vees (19-4-1), who lead the Silverbacks and Trail Smoke Eaters by two points atop the standings, have been lights out on the road this season with a 14-2 record.
One of those losses, however, was a 5-2 setback in Salmon Arm on Oct. 16.
“It was one of those nights where anything that could go wrong, went wrong,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “It’s another great test with things so tight in our division.”
The Vees outshot the Silverbacks 43-36 in the contest with Salmon Arm goalie Ethan Langenegger slammed the door shot with a first-star performance.
“We’ve tweaked some things up front since then so hopefully we can continue to get contributions up and down the lineup,” said Harbinson.
The Vees will be without defenceman Cade Webber, who sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 5-3 win in Wenatchee. Webber will have an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury.
With Ethan Martini still on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the Vees will be down to five regular defencemen. Harbinson said 16-year-old Coldstream native Conner Elliot will be called up from the Okanagan Rockets to play his second game for Penticton this season.
“It’s obviously a challenge on the road against a real solid team playing for first in the division and first overall in the league,” said Harbinson. “The forwards will have to make smart decisions to help the ‘D’ so we’re not playing a lot in our own end.”
The three teams at the top appear to be opening up some daylight on the rest of the pack, with fourth-place Vernon now 10 points behind Trail and Salmon Arm.
“We’re in the hunt, we’re in that upper group and that’s all you can ask for at this point,” said Harbinson. “Teams will go through ups and downs and with so much hockey left, 10 or 12 points really isn’t a lot. Vernon and Wenatchee are both real good teams … our entire division is just real tough to deal with. You’ve just got to stay the course.”
The Vees and Silverbacks clash again Friday at 7 p.m. in Penticton, with Wenatchee visiting the South Okanagan Events Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Silverbacks are coming off a 6-5 loss in Merritt on Saturday and are 2-2 in their last four games after a four-game winning streak.
The Vees have won eight of their last nine games.
Wednesday’s game is a 7 p.m. puck-drop.
ICE CHIPS: Former Vees G Derek Krall was named Subway BCHL Player of the Week. Now with the Powell River Kings, the 20-year-old Nanaimo native made 57 of 58 saves in earning a pair of wins on the weekend. Vees F Jay O’Brien received an honourable mention after logging three goals and six points in three games.
