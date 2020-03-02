Head coach Fred Harbinson is saying all the right things with his Penticton Vees in complete control of their first-round playoff series against the West Kelowna Warriors.
The heavily-favoured Vees steamrolled the Warriors 9-2 Sunday afternoon at Royal LePage Place to grab a 3-0 series lead and a chance to close out the best-of-seven Interior Division quarter-final Tuesday at 7 p.m. at RLP.
“This isn’t over in our minds and I’m sure our opponent feels the same way,” said Harbinson. “They’ve played hard and they certainly aren’t going to lay down for us. And we’re not going to go in there and give a game away because we’re not prepared and ready from the opening faceoff.
“That fourth win is always the hardest to get.”
Harbinson said Sunday’s game was critical, noting the massive difference of being up 3-0 compared to 2-1. He credited goalie Yaniv Perets with keeping the Vees in the game early.
“He made some huge saves and we were fortunate to get out of the first period ahead 1-0,” said Harbinson. “We were able to get rolling in the last two periods.”
The Vees are getting contributions up and down the lineup. The line of Tyler Ho, Colton Kalezic and Tristan Amonte has been terrific with 12 points between them.
“They eat a ton of minutes, kill penalties, play a lot against the other team’s top lines and they provide some offence, too,” said Harbinson.
Kalezic is tied with Danny Weight for second on the team in points with six (Jay O’Brien leads with four goals and seven points) and has a team-best five assists. Ho has put on a show with four shorthanded goals, including an unforgettable hat-trick of shorties in Game 1.
“We score eight shorthanded goals all season and (Ho) gets four in three playoff games,” said Harbinson.
The Vees have done it for the most part without team MVP and captain David Silye, who missed the last two games due to injury.
“He’s really close to returning … he took the warm-up on Sunday and we decided to err on the side of caution,” said Harbinson. “We’ll see how things look Tuesday night.”
Perets has been superb in backstopping the first three wins, surrendering just four goals while watching his high-octane offence score 20. Asked if he is considering giving Carl Stankowski a start, Harbinson wouldn’t tip his hand.
“We just go day-by-day, we’ve got two real good goalies, both legitimate No. 1 guys,” said Harbinson. “We have complete confidence in both of them. It’s a nice luxury to have at this time of year.”
Vees 9 Warriors 2: O’Brien and Weight each scored twice and the Vees exploded for five straight third-period goals to run away with the win in Game 3.
Ho scored his shorthanded goal on a penalty shot with 19 seconds left, Kalezic had a goal and two assists, Amonte and Jackson Niedermayer each had a goal and a helper and defenceman Ethan Martini matched his goal total from the regular season with his first of the playoffs.
Carson Kosobud, Liam Malmquist and Conner Hutchinson each had two assists for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks.
The Vees outshot the Warriors 49-26. Warriors’ Johnny Derrick turned aside 33 of the 40 shots he faced before Riley Morgan made seven saves on nine shots in relief.
After Kalezic’s goal in the first period, the Vees opened up a 4-0 lead in the second with Weight scoring his two goals in a 51-second span.
The Warriors got within 4-2 at 1:39 of the third period, but Martini squashed any comeback hopes by scoring on a bomb from the point at 3:12.
“That goal was huge,” said Harbinson. “Obviously it gave us some breathing room, but for Martini to get it gave a ton of energy to our bench. The guys were real happy for him.”
O’Brien, Niedermayer and Amonte scored in a 2:02 span to balloon the count to 8-2 before Ho finished it off with a shorthanded penalty shot marker at 19:41.
O’Brien, Weight and Perets were the three stars in front of 1,153 fans, with a strong contingent of Vees fans making the short foray up Highway 97 for the tilt.
“Big tip of the hat to our fans,” said Harbinson. “They made a lot of noise and gave us a lot of juice at some key times in the game. It was great to see. The guys really appreciated the support.”
If the Warriors can stay alive with a win on home ice Tuesday, Game 5 would be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
ICE CHIPS: The Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta league finished atop the Canadian Junior Hockey League rankings with a 49-9-0 record on the regular season. Rounding out the top five were Summerside Western Capitals, Okotoks Oilers, Carleton Place Canadians and the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express. The Vees were the only other BCHL team ranked, ending up at No. 12… Prior to the Vees win in West Kelowna, the home teams won 15 of the first 16 games to open the BCHL playoffs, with Vernon getting the lone road win at Wenatchee. That series is tied 1-1 going into Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.